U.S. justice grants exemption in contraception mandate challenge
January 1, 2014 / 3:35 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. justice grants exemption in contraception mandate challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday night granted Roman Catholic-affiliated groups a temporary exemption from a part of the Obamacare healthcare law that requires employers to provide insurance policies covering contraception.

She issued an order that prevents the U.S. government from enforcing the so-called contraception mandate against Baltimore-based Little Sisters of the Poor and Illinois-based Christian Brothers Services, plus related entities.

A lawyer for other Catholic groups that had asked the Supreme Court to act in three other cases on Tuesday said lower courts had issued temporary injunctions similar to Sotomayor‘s, meaning the high court had no need to act. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Bill Trott)

