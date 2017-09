DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Jan 17 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND WEEK OF 1,000,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- NEW JERSEY 01/20 TAXABLE CONSOLIDATED BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 01/22 NEW YORK STATE THRUWAY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 650,435 A2/A/ GENERAL REVENUE BONDS 01/20 SERIES J MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044 REMARK: ROP: 1/21

Day of Sale: 01/22 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 250,000 Aa2/AA/AA AGENCY REVENUE BONDS 01/20 PARTNER HEALTHCARE SYSTEM ISSUE, SERIES M-4 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York LEANDER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 205,647 NR/AAA/NR (WILLIAMSON AND TRAVIS COUNTIES, 01/20 TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014A SERIES 2014B SERIES 2014C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/22 ABAG FINANCE AUTHORITY FOR WEEK OF 167,900 A1/AA-/ NONPROFIT CORPORATIONS REVENUE 01/20 BONDS (SHARP HEALTCARE) SERIES 2014A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 01/23 CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK OF 97,095 Aa1/AAA/AAA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BANK ISRF 01/20 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2043

Day of Sale: 01/23 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 74,820 /A-/ AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF YUMA, 01/20 ARIZONA HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS (YUMA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 01/23 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 70,000 NR/BBB-/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 01/20 INSURED REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 (HENRY MAYO NEWHALL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: ASSURED GUARANTY

(INSURED RATING S&P AA-)

Day of Sale: 01/22 PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 50,740 /AA-/AA- SEWER REVENUE OBLIGATIONS 01/20 SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/22 STATE OF OHIO (TREASURER OF STATE) WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2/AA/AA CAPITAL FACILITIES LEASE- 01/20 APPROPRIATION BONDS SERIES 2014A (MENTAL HEALTH FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT FUND PROJECTS) MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/22 ROCHESTER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 47,640 /AA-/ OAKLAND & MACOMB COUNTY, 01/20 2014 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/23 MAINE STATE HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 44,695 Aa1/AA+/ MORTGAGE PURCHASE BONDS 01/20 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 01/21/2014

Day of Sale: 01/22 WEST SACRAMENTO FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 35,045 // SPECIAL TAX REVENUE BONDS 01/20 SERIES 2014 MGR: Alamo Capital WMBE, Walnut Creek CITY OF FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 34,720 NR/AA/NR SALES AND USE TAX REVENUE BONDS 01/20 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 01/21 CAPITAL TRUST AGENCY WEEK OF 34,590 NR/NR/NR SILVER CREEK ST. AUGUSTINE PROJECT 01/20 SERIES 2013A TAX-EXEMPT $31,810,000 SERIES 2013B TAXABLE $2,780,000 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte REMARK: Series 2013A Term Bonds Due:

01/01/2024, 2034, 2044 & 2049

Series 2013B Term Bonds Due:

Day of Sale: 01/23 TOWNSHIP OF WOODBRIDGE COUNTY OF WEEK OF 28,050 /AA-/ MIDDLESEX NEW JERSEY CONSISTING OF: 01/20 $26,490M GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS (2014) $ 1,560M PENSION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/21 CITY OF SPRINGFIELD WEEK OF 27,000 A1/AA/NR SANGAMON COUNTY, ILLINOIS 01/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York JACKSONVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,785 Aaa/NR/NR DISTRICT 01/20 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN CHEROKEE COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/23 MARS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,285 // BUTLER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 01/22 BOROUGH OF METUCHEN WEEK OF 12,000 Aa2// MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 01/20 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/22 FORT ZUMWALT SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 11,130 Aa1/AA+/ ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MISSOURI 01/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM)

Day of Sale: 01/21 MARION, CLINTON, WASHINGTON & WEEK OF 8,470 /A/ JEFFERSON COUNTIES (CENTRALIA) 01/20 /EXP/ HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #200, ILLINOIS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/23 NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COMMUNITY WEEK OF 7,991 Aa3/NR/NR COLLEGE DISTRICT 01/20 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS WITHIN A TAXING AREA IN COOKE COUNTY, TEXAS) LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/23 CUSHING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,580 /AAA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 01/20 /EXP/ SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/21 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,115 /AAA/ TEXAS 01/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 01/22 RED LION AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,610 Aa3// YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL 01/20 OBLIGATION BONDS, SEREIS OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 01/21 MT. ANGEL SCHOOL DISTRICT 91, WEEK OF 6,605 /A/ OREGON 01/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2032 REMARK: DEF INT

Day of Sale: 01/23 RIVERVIEW COMMUNITY SCHOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,570 /AA-/ WAYNE COUNTY, MICHIGAN 01/20 2014 REFUNDING BNDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/21 ONSTED COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 5,445 /AA-/ LENAWEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN 01/20 2014 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/22 SHENANDOAH VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,935 /AA-/ SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2022 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 01/22 MT. ANGEL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 91, WEEK OF 3,265 /A/ OREGON 01/20 SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2007-2030 REMARK: (CIB)

Day of Sale: 01/23 SAINT CLAIR AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,915 // SCHUYLKILL COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 01/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES, SERIES OF 2014 FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 01/23 MT. ANGEL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 91, WEEK OF 530 /A/ OREGON 01/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014 **********TAXABLE************* MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2017

Day of Sale: 01/23

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,995,608 (in 000‘s)