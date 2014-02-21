Dish Chairman: Comcast, Time Warner deal to cause 'seismic shift'

LOS ANGELES, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Dish Networks Inc Chairman Charlie Ergen said the proposed merger between Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc will cause a “seismic shift” in the media business and his company is considering how to respond.

Ergen said the transaction would concentrate broadband, video and content in a “nationwide player.” “That’s going to send a seismic shift across our industry in ways that maybe we can’t predict today,” he said on Friday on a conference call after the satellite TV provider released quarterly earnings.