FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Aggreko: A temporary power squeeze
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 11, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

BUZZ-Aggreko: A temporary power squeeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The squeeze in power generator supplier Aggreko PLC shares proved short-lived and the stock appears to be heading back to a chart support as earnings and revenue forecasts come under pressure.

** Aggreko is the 4th most-borrowed stock on the FTSE 100 according to Markit with more than a fifth of the shares available to be borrowed out on loan. Vedanta, CRH PLC & J Sainsbury are the top three.

** Six analysts have cut EPS and revenue estimates for 2014 since the company reported numbers last week and mean earnings estimate is down 2.5% over that period.

** ‘Sell’ ratings are on the increase, particularly among the better ranked analysts, and the stock price is now close to the average price target on the Street.

** On the charts, Aggreko is moving back to prior lows from which it has bounced back thrice this year.

** But with the shorts covering following results support from that front may be limited if further downgrades are on their way.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.