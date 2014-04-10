FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-HK/China: 7 years on, the through train in sight
April 10, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-HK/China: 7 years on, the through train in sight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Something of a landmark day in HK’s stock markets on Thursday as details of a plan that allows freer cross-border investment takes the CSI300 & the Hang Seng back to third-plenum levels.

** A six months preparation period for all this to go through so some caution warranted.

** Announcement changes some of the mechanics of the HK-China stock markets.

** Stocks like Macau gaming, Tencent, AIA i.e. that mainland investors do not have access to in Shanghai & Shenzhen - are likely to be of most interest to mainland investors.

** Assuming daily quota of 10.5 billion yuan ($1.69 billion)is used up that would take HKEx's daily volume up nearly fifth more than making up for the boost it would've got from an Alibaba IPO. link.reuters.com/jym48v

** Meanwhile H-shares trading at a significant premium to corresponding A-shares are likely to be under pressure. Top 5 H to A premiums: link.reuters.com/tym48v

** Quant & arbitrage funds could get active as the A-H spreads narrow, deepening the market.

** Scepticism runs deep in some quarters but HK/China regulator have surprised the market with specifics and speed of announcement.

Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com $1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

