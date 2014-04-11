FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Pricey Italy & Spain in the crosshairs as equities wobble
April 11, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Pricey Italy & Spain in the crosshairs as equities wobble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy & Spain are trading at the richest relative valuations to Europe since before the 2008 financial crisis.

** Chart: link.reuters.com/huv48v

** For Spain, the market’s P/E has spiked to the highest premium to Europe since its heyday in the late 90‘s.

** The valuation discount between Italy & Europe, in place for 8 years, has almost disappeared.

** As developed market equities appear to wobble these pricey markets look vulnerable.

** Certain consumer-focused & banking stocks are looking particularly expensive relative to European peers.

** Luxottica Group in Italy and Inditex Sa in Spain trade at double the European consumer discretionary sector’s average valuation of 12.8 times forward earnings.

** Grifols in Spain trades at nearly a third above other European healthcare stocks within the MSCI Europe index.

** Banco Popular trades at a 75% premium to European financials while Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo & Unicredit each trade at a 35% premium.

Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com RM: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

