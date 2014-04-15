FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-L'Oreal: S.Europe helps to cover the blemishes
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 15, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-L'Oreal: S.Europe helps to cover the blemishes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

L‘Oreal is reaping the benefits of better consumer spending in Southern Europe as sales in peripheral countries rise for the first time in six years.

** Stock hits 6 week high, CEO sees sales growth returning next quarter.

** Analyst recommendations skewed in favour of buys but earnings estimates revised lower. link.reuters.com/xam58v

** Market share loss in the U.S. a concern & stock rates poorly on StarMine’s Value-Momentum model with 97% of its regional peers ranking higher.

** Stock was 10th most-heavily borrowed stock among the top 35 French stocks heading into the numbers, according to Markit.

Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.