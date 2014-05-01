FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Daily gold transfers climb to 3-month high in March, LBMA
May 1, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Daily gold transfers climb to 3-month high in March, LBMA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects name to London Bullion Market Association in first
paragraph)
    NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Gold transferred between
accounts held by bullion clearers rose 6.2 percent to an average
daily volume of 18.9 million ounces in March, the highest level
in three months, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)
said on Wednesday.
    In March, the value of gold traded rose by 9.1 percent to
$25.3 billion, the highest level since August 2013, the LBMA
said.
    Gold prices rose 2.7 percent last month - the third
consecutive monthly increase - to an average price of $1,336 an
ounce.
    The clearing statistics measure how much gold and silver are
transferred on a net basis between accounts held by bullion
clearers, and the figures are released monthly by the LBMA.
    The volume of silver ounces traded in March fell sharply by
27.8 percent to 134 million ounces following February's nearly
30 percent jump. 
    Similarly, the value of ounces transferred also fell by 28.2
percent to $2.78 billion, the LBMA said.
    
    
 GOLD                     March 2014   Feb 2014   March 2013
 Oz transferred (mln)           18.9       17.8         21.8
 Value ($ bln)                  25.3       23.2         34.7
 No. of transfers              4,738      4,503        3,358
 
 SILVER                   March 2014   Feb 2014   March 2013
 Oz transferred (mln)          134.0      185.7        132.5
 Value ($ bln)                  2.78       3.87         3.82
 No. of transfers                779        907          765
 
 (Reporting by Frank Tang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
