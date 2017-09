DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

May 01 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- ILLINOIS STATE TOLL HIGHWAY WEEK OF 450,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY TOLL HIGHWAY SENIOR 05/05 REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2025-2034 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 05/07 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE INLAND WEEK OF 260,000 NR/A-/ VALLEY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY TAX 05/05 ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A (NON-AMT) & SERIES 2014B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 05/06 JETS STADIUM DEVELOPMENT, LLC WEEK OF 254,500 Aa2/AA/ SERIES 2007 A-4 PROJECT REVENUE 05/05 /EXP/ BONDS, TAXABLE WEEKLY RESET VRDN MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: Short-Term Ratings:

Moody’s VMIG 1

S&P A-1 (expected) NEW JERSEY HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT WEEK OF 195,000 Aa2/AA/ ASSISTANCE AUTHORITY SENIOR 05/05 STUDENT LOAN REVENUE BONDS (AMT) SUORDINATE STUDENT LOAN REVENUE BONDS (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: A2/A

ROP: 5/7

Day of Sale: 05/08 HARRIS COUNTY FLOOD CONTROL WEEK OF 195,000 Aaa//AAA DISTRICT CONSISTING OF: 05/05 $50,000,000 DISTRICT IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 $70,000,000 DISTRICT CONTRACT TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A $75,000,000 DISTRICT CONTRACT TAX REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2014B MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 05/07 SAN MATEO COUNTY JOINT POWERS WEEK OF 186,000 // FINANCING AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE 05/05 CAPITAL PROJECTS MAPLE STREET CORRECTIONAL CENTER MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2034 TERM: 2038 REMARK: ROP: 5/6

Day of Sale: 05/06 UNITYPOINT HEALTH CONSISTING OF WEEK OF 162,900 Aa3/NR/AA- $93,095M WISCONSIN HEALTH AND 05/05 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A AND $69,805M IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SEIRES 2014C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 140,000 Aa2/AA/ AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS CHILDREN‘S 05/05 HOSPITAL ISSUE SERIES P-1 (2014) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York MIAMI UNIVERSITY (A STATE WEEK OF 134,850 Aa3//AA UNIVERSITY OF OHIO) 05/05 GENERAL RECEIPTS REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: MONDAY

Day of Sale: 05/06 USD 480 LIBERAL GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 128,245 A1/A+/ REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS 05/05 SERIES 2014 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 05/08 CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 85,000 // AUTHORITY HOUSING MORTGAGE FINANCE 05/05 PROGRAM MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2016, 2025, 2029, 2034, 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 05/06 NORTHSHORE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 417 WEEK OF 80,000 Aa1/AA-/ UTGO SERIES 2014 05/05 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033

Day of Sale: 05/07 MAINE HEALTH AND HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 72,175 Aa2/AA+/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 05/05 $67,510M REVENUE BONDS, COLBY COLLEGE ISSUE, SERIES 2014A $4,665M REVENUE BONDS, COLBY COLLEGE ISSUE, SERIES 2014B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 5/6

Day of Sale: 05/07 THE POLLUTION CONTROL FINANCING WEEK OF 66,795 // AUTHORITY OF GLOUCESTER COUNTY, 05/05 NEW JERSEY POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (LOGAN PROJECT) CONSISTING OF; $63,810,000* SERIES 2014A (TAX-EXEMPT)(AMT) & $2,985,000* SERIES 2014B (TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York BETHEL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 403 WEEK OF 65,580 Aa2// WASHINGTON 05/05 UTGO REFUNDING SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 05/06 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 62,490 Aaa/AAA/ INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE BONDS 05/05 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/06 CARNEGIE INSTITUTION OF WEEK OF 50,000 // WASHINGTON SERIES 2014 TAXABLE 05/05 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 05/08 RIVERSIDE COUNTY PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 34,000 // AUTHORITY TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE 05/05 INDIAN WELLS REFUNDING PROJECT (6.5M TAX EXEMPT/28MM TAXABLE) FLORIDA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 19-20

TAXABLE: 14-22

Day of Sale: 05/08 TOLEDO CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 32,785 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION (UNLIMITED TAX) 05/05 SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS; SERIES 2014 MGR: Rice Financial Products Company, New York. REMARK: Underlying Ratings:

Moody’s A2 & S&P A+

Day of Sale: 05/07 CITY OF RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 30,940 /SP-1+/F1+ TAXABLE PENSION OBLIGATION 05/05 REFUNDING BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/05 VACAVILLE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,500 Aa3/A+/ (SOLANO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 05/05 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York METROPOLITAN SEWAGE DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 27,500 Aa2/AA+/AA+ BUNCOMBE COUNTY REVENUE BONDS 05/05 NORTH CAROLINA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 05/07 FLOYD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 27,000 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX 05/05 GEORGIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2019

Day of Sale: 05/06 SEMINOLE COUNTY SPECIAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 27,000 Aa2/AA+/ FLORIDA 05/05 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 05/08 CITY OF TEMPE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 26,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/05 SERIES 2014A GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/06 MORELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT,CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 24,000 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 05/05 ELECTION OF 2010, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/08 LIMESTONE COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 23,875 NR/AA/ BOARD OF EDUCATION 05/05 CAPITAL OUTLAY TAX WTS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2017-2035 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 05/06 CONNECTICUT HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 23,000 Aa3/AA-/ SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN AUTHORITY STATE 05/05 SUPPORTED REVENUE BONDS (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/07 CHANDLER, ARIZONA WEEK OF 21,940 Aa2/AA/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #80 05/05 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2011, SERIES C (2014) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 05/08 KENTUCKY HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT WEEK OF 21,650 A/A/ LOAN CORPORATION STUDENT LOAN 05/05 REVENUE BONDS (TAX-EXEMPT AMT FIXED RATE BONDS) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/08 CITY OF VICTORIA, TEXAS WEEK OF 21,500 // WATER & SEWER 05/05 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 05/06 BRISTOL TOWNSHIP BUCKS COUNTY WEEK OF 20,300 Aa3// PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/05 BONDS SERIES A OF 2014 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES B OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2038

Day of Sale: 05/07 RICHARDSON ISD REFUNDING WEEK OF 20,175 Aaa/AA+/ TEXAS 05/05 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2031

Day of Sale: 05/07 THE SCHOOL BOARD OF ESCAMBIA COUNTY WEEK OF 20,115 Aa3//AA- FLORIDA 05/05 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION (FORWARD DELIVERY) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2018-2022 OZARK REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 19,855 NR/A/ PARTICIPATION SERIES 2014 05/05 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 05/07 SIENNA PLANTATION LEVEE IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 19,545 A1// DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/05 UNLIMITED TAX LEVEE IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS NON-BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 05/05 CITY OF SCOTTSDALE MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 19,500 Aa1/AAA/AAA PROPERTY CORPORATION EXCISE TAX 05/05 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE ASSET LEASING WEEK OF 18,580 NR/AA-/ CORPORATION 05/05 CALIFORNIA LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (COURT FACILITIES PROJECT) SERIES 2014A (TAX-EXEMPT) & 2014B (TAXABLE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033

Day of Sale: 05/06 CITY OF EAST PEORIA, TAZEWELL CO WEEK OF 18,565 // ILLINOIS TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/05 REFUNDING BONDS (ALTERNATIVE REVENUE SOURCE) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2033

Day of Sale: 05/06 RICHARDSON ISD, TEXAS WEEK OF 18,000 Aaa/AA+/ MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 05/07 CITY OF BRISTOL, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 16,900 A1/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/05 TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2033, 2043 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UL: A3/A

Day of Sale: 05/07 PARKLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT LEHIGH WEEK OF 16,270 /AA/ COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL 05/05 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2018 NORTH MONTEREY COUNTY USD GO 2013 WEEK OF 15,500 A1/A+/ ELECTION SERIES 2014A 05/05 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/07 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION WEEK OF 12,000 Aa3/AA-/ (NAUGATUCK, CONNECTICUT) 05/05 2014 SERIES A (TAX-EXEMPT) AMT MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/06 DUMONT BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 11,000 // NEW JERSEY 05/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia WASHINGTONVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,850 NR/AA/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 05/05 BANK QUALIFIED AND TAXABLE MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2029

Day of Sale: 05/08 STEUBEN COUNTY, INDIANA WEEK OF 10,365 /AA+/ METRO SCHOOL DISTRICT, 05/05 K-5 BUILDING CORP 1ST MORTGAGE MULTIPURPOSE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/08 MIDD-WEST SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ SNYDER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL 05/05 OBLIGATION BODS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2018

Day of Sale: 05/05 CITY OF PRESCOTT WEEK OF 9,535 // MUNICIPAL PROPERTY CORPORATION 05/05 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/07 PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY EDUCATION WEEK OF 9,500 NR/BBB-/NR REVENUE BONDS 05/05 (CORAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCE, LAS VEGAS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/06 TOWN OF GLASTONBURY, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 9,300 UR/AAA/ BANK QUALIFIED 05/05 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2028

Day of Sale: 05/08 TOWN OF BETHEL BAN SERIES 2014 WEEK OF 8,765 NR/SP-1+/ CONNECTICUT 05/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/06 ST. CHARLES CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,500 /AA-/ MISSOURI 05/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/07 DANBURY HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY WEEK OF 7,455 NR/AAA/ TEXAS 05/05 EDUCATION REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS (RIVERWALK EDUCATION FOUNDATION, INC.) & TAXABLE BONDS EDUCATION REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 05/08 HILLSBORO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,135 // DISTRICT UT TAX REFUNDING 05/05 TEXAS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

UL: A1

Day of Sale: 05/06 CENTRAL CAMBRIA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,500 /AA-/ PENNSYLVANIA. GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/05 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2021 LYCOMING COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,500 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/05 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2038 VICTORIA COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,500 // CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 05/05 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2034 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/05 WILLOUGHBY-EASTLAKE CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,495 A1/AA/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 05/05 SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/08 CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 6,455 /AA+/ WATER & SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 05/05 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2014-2020

Day of Sale: 05/06 FLORA, ILLINOIS; CLAY COUNTY WEEK OF 6,335 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 05/05 SERIES 2014 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 05/07 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 5,550 Aa1/AA+/ RENTAL HOUSING BONDS 05/05 2014 SERIES A ; NON-AMT MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/06 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 4,565 NR/A-/ INFRASTRUCTURE REFENDING REVENUE 05/05 INDEPENDENCE-EASTLAND 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 05/05 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 3,790 Aa2/NR/A+ ADMINISTRATION 05/05 MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014B (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/06 TOWANDA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,535 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/05 SERIES OF 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2014-2018

Day of Sale: 05/06 TOWN OF BETHEL GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 2,940 NR/AAA/ REFUNDING SERIES 2014B 05/05 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2031

Day of Sale: 05/06 WABASH CITY SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 2,800 /AA+/ CORPORATION AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX 05/05 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED INDIANA MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2014-2029

Day of Sale: 05/07 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 1,975 NR/A-/ INFRASTRUCTURE REFENDING REVENUE 05/05 INDEPENDENCE-CENTERPOINT 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 05/05 TOWN OF BETHEL GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 1,610 NR/AAA/ BONDS REFUNDING SERIES 2014A 05/05 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2024

Day of Sale: 05/06 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION WEEK OF 1,600 Aa3/AA-/ (NAUGATUCK WASTEWATER SYSTEM 05/05 PROJECT) EVIDENCING PROPORTIONATE INTERESTS IN BASE RENT TO BE PAID BY THE BOROUGH OF NAUGATUCK, CONNECTICUT 2014 SERIES A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/06 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION WEEK OF 375 Aa3/AA-/ (NAUGATUCK INCINERATION FACILITIES 05/05 PROJECT) EVIDENCING PROPORTIONATE INTERESTS IN BASE RENT TO BE PAID BY THE BOROUGH OF NAUGATUCK, CONNECTICUT 2014 SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,362,460 (in 000‘s)