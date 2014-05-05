FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sets preliminary duties on some high-tech steel imports
May 5, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sets preliminary duties on some high-tech steel imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday set preliminary duties on imports of grain-oriented electrical steel from countries including Japan, the Czech Republic and Germany, after finding the goods were being sold in the United States too cheaply.

The steel, mainly used in large and medium-sized electrical power transformers, will face duties of up to 242 percent after a complaint about products from seven countries by AK Steel Corp , Allegheny Ludlum Corp IPO-ALGL.N and the United Steelworkers union.

Imports from Japan, which totaled $41.1 million in 2013, will face dumping margins of 93.4 percent, except for those from Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and JFE Steel Corporation, which will face margins of 172.3 percent.

Under the preliminary ruling, imports from the Czech Republic, worth $9.2 million in 2013, will face margins of 11.45 percent or less. The highest dumping margin, 241.9 percent, will be levied on imports from Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Electrical Steel, a division of Thyssenkrup AG. Other German imports face a margin of 133.7 percent.

For details of the ruling on imports from China, South Korea, Poland and Russia, please see:

The decision is subject to determinations by the U.S. International Trade Commission and a final Commerce ruling, all due later this year. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Tom Brown)

