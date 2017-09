DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

June 13 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 900,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA STATE OF TEXAS 06/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION MOBILITY FUND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/18 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 590,000 MIG 1/SP-1+/F1+ TAX ANTICIPATION NOTES 06/16 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: STRUCTURE: 06/15/2015

Day of Sale: 06/17 CHICAGO TRANSIT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 555,000 /AA/ SALES TAX RECEIPTS REVENUE BONDS 06/16 SERIES 2014 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: KROLL: AA

Day of Sale: 06/18 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 500,000 A2/A+/A AUTHORITY 06/16 /EXP/ TRANSPORTATION REVENUE BONDS MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: RETAIL: 06/18/2014 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 316,950 Aa2/AA/NR CORPORATION 06/16 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $272,245,000 2014 SERIES 2014 SERIES C-1 (FIXED RATE) $35,500,000 2014 SERIES D-2 (INDEX FLOATING RATE)(FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $9,205,000 2013 SERIES F-3 (TERM RATE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE SCHOOL BOARD OF PALM BEACH WEEK OF 170,690 Aa3//AA- COUNTY, FLORIDA 06/16 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2014B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 155,730 A/BBB/ SEWERAGE SERVICE REVENUE AND 06/16 REFUNINDG BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/18 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 127,800 Aa2/NR/NR AGENCY, AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE 06/16 BONDS, 2014 SERIES B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 112,180 /BBB+/BBB WATER REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS 06/16 SERIES 2014 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 06/17 LAREDO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 77,830 Aaa/AAA/AAA MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: A1/AA-/AA- PITTSBURGH PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 70,000 /A/A AUTHORITY 06/16 2014 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO LAQUINTA WEEK OF 68,160 /AA-/ REDEVELOPEMENT AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 06/16 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2014 SERIES A MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 06/17 CITY OF ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 65,000 /SP-1+/ TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIAPTION 06/16 NOTES, SERIES 2014 (PAYABLE FROM THE GENERAL REVENUE FUNDS) MGR: Backstrom McCarley Berry, San Francisco TERM: 2015

Day of Sale: 06/19 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 61,750 // AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 06/16 (THE LIONS GATE PROJECT) SERIES 2014 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Herbert J. Sims & Co., Inc., Westport REMARK: PRICING: 06/17 OR 6/18

NR SOUTH DAKOTA HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 58,600 /AA-/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 06/16 AVERA HEALTH ISSUE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/16 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION WEEK OF 56,000 /A/A+ SCHOOL BOARD OF LAKE COUNTY FLORIDA 06/16 MASTER LEASE PROGRAM MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 06/16 SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 49,140 /AA/AA AUTHORITY 06/16 MEASURE K SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 (LIMITED TAX BONDS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2014-2031

Day of Sale: 06/16 WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 48,865 Aaa/AAA/ FUND 06/16 HOUSING FINANCE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago REMARK: NON-AMT DUE: 2029; 2034; 2039&2044

AMT DUE: 2015-2024 AND 2027

Day of Sale: 06/17 BURLEIGH COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA WEEK OF 46,030 NR/BBB+/BBB+ HEALTH CARE REVENUE BONDS, 06/16 SERIES 2014A (ST. ALEXIUS MEDICAL CENTER PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2019-2035

Day of Sale: 06/17 CALLEGUAS MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 45,000 Aa2/AAA/ DISTRICT-CALIFORNIA 06/16 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2017-2037

Day of Sale: 06/17 WEST VIRGINIA HOSPITAL FINANCE WEEK OF 44,435 A3// AUTHORITY 06/16 CHARLESTON AREA MEDICAL CENTER, INC MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/17 EVERGREEN SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 40,000 Aa2/AA/ CALIFORNIA 06/16 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. SOUTH FULTON MUNICIPAL REGIONAL WEEK OF 34,145 NAF/A/NAF WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY 06/16 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 06/17 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 33,500 Aa2/AA/ CORPORATION 06/16 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2027 REMARK: TAXABLE

Day of Sale: 06/16 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 31,350 NR/BBB-/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 06/16 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (CHF-COLLEGIATE HOUSING CORPUS CHRISTI I, L.L.C.-TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY-CORPUS CHRISTI PROJECT5) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/18 SCHOOLS INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCING WEEK OF 25,095 /A/ AGENCY 06/16 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/17 PENNSYLVANIA STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,000 // BUILDING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 06/16 HARRISBURG COMMUNITY COLLEGE MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2027 REMARK: BAM INSURED

Day of Sale: 06/16 COUNTY OF ONONDAGA, NEW YORK WEEK OF 19,730 Aa2/AA+/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/16 SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2014-2026

Day of Sale: 06/18 SOUTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,825 // DISTRICT 06/16 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN BEXAR COUNTY), SERIES 2014 MGR: FTN Financial Capital Markets, Memphis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM RNR SCHOOL FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 14,500 /A/ SUBORDINATE SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING 06/16 BONDS, 2014 SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. CUCAMONGA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,245 /AA-/AA WATER REVENUE BONDS 06/16 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/17 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE WEEK OF 11,000 Aa2/NR/NR UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS 06/16 STUDENT FEE REVENUE BONDS (FORT SMITH CAMPUS), SERIES 2014B MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2024 TERM: 2029, 2039

Day of Sale: 06/16 LANSDALE BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/16 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2036

Day of Sale: 06/18 ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,800 /AA-/ COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT UNIT #19. 06/16 (MASCOUTAH) SCHOOL BONDS, ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis WASHBURN UNIVERSITY OF TOPEKA, WEEK OF 9,780 A1/NR/ KANSAS BANK QUALIFIED 06/16 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 06/17 CITY OF SOCORRO, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,755 /AA/ COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 06/16 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2014 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Underlying S&P A- Rating

Day of Sale: 06/18 CARROLL COUNTY, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 9,740 // WATERSHED AUTHORITY REFUNDING 06/16 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/18 JACKSBORO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,430 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Bank Qualified

Underlying S&P A+ Rating

Day of Sale: 06/18 CITY OF STURGIS BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 9,215 // BUILDING AUTHORITY BONDDS, 06/16 SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/17 EVERMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,065 /AAA/ (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 06/16 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN TARRANT TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Premium CABS due in 2020 & 2021

Day of Sale: 06/17 PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 8,615 // SOLID WASTE REVENUE BONDS 06/16 SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/19 ADAMS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #0018 WEEK OF 8,500 // (HASTINGS PUBLIC SCHOOLS) 06/16 IN THE STATE OF NEBRASKA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/16 SALISBURY TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,055 // LEHIGH COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 06/18 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,965 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 281, TEXAS 06/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/16 UPPER ARLINGTON, OHIO WEEK OF 6,300 /AAA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/16 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,195 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT NO. 284, OF HARRIS 06/16 COUNTY, TEXAS (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: MAC INSURED

Day of Sale: 06/17 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 5,865 NR/BB/NR SCHOOL FACILITY REV ENUE BONDS 06/16 (MAGNOLIA SCIENCE ACADEMY-1, RESEDA PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/18 TRAVIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,625 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 11, TEXAS 06/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/18 BOROUGH OF PLUM, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 5,390 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2014 06/16 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2031

Day of Sale: 06/18 BAYLESS CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,300 /AA+/ DISTRICT, MISSOURI 06/16 ST. LOUIS COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis GRIFFITH, INDIANA WEEK OF 5,145 NR/A+/ STORM WATER DISTRICT REFUNDING 06/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2025

Day of Sale: 06/19 UPPER ARLINGTON, OHIO WEEK OF 4,800 /AAA/ TAXABLE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, 06/16 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis IRVING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,665 /AAA/ (DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS) 06/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying S&P AA+ Rating

Premium CABS due 2021-2027

Day of Sale: 06/17 TOWN OF CAPE ELIZABETH, MAINE WEEK OF 4,365 Aa1/AA/ 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 06/16 BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 06/17 BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,250 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT NO. 25 06/16 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS, LOCATED WITHIN BRAZORIA COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BAM INSURED

Day of Sale: 06/18 COOK COUNTY, IL WEEK OF 4,105 /BBB/ SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 89 06/16 (MAYWOOD-MELROSE PARK-BROADVIEW) CONSITING OF: 3,520,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014A & 585,958 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX CAPITAL APPRECIATION SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/18 TRENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,785 NR/AAA/NR (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 06/16 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN FANNIN, COLLIN AND GRAYSON COUNTIES, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/17 GALVESTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,775 /BBB/ DISTRICT NO. 39, TEXAS 06/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/17 BOROUGH OF OLD TAPPAN WEEK OF 3,750 // COUNTY OF BERGEN, NEW JERSEY 06/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia ENNIS, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,700 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/16 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/16 MEADOWHILL REGIONAL MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 3,500 A3// UTILITY DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/19 JAMESBURG BOROUGH BOARD OF WEEK OF 2,975 /AA/ EDUCATION 06/16 MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: BAM INSURED

Day of Sale: 06/17 WOODCREEK RESERVE MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,325 Baa2// DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/16 REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/19 PIKE & CALHOUN COUNTIES, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 1,800 /A+/ COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #10 06/16 (PIKELAND) SCHOOL BONDS CONSISTING OF: $1,150M SERIES A -ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCESOURCE $$ 650M SERIES B - GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ARCADIA WEEK OF 1,200 // BUFFALO AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES 06/16 WISCONSIN BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/19

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,575,285 (in 000‘s)