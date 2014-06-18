FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

Smithfield's Tar Heel pork plant to remain closed until Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc‘s’ Tar Heel, North Carolina pork plant, the world’s largest, will remained closed until Friday after an ammonia leak accident on Tuesday, said Dennis Pittman, a company spokesman.

A water tank collapsed, causing the ammonia leak, and about 2,400 workers were evacuated. Electrical power to the plant was partially knocked out when the tank collapsed.

Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer and processor, is a wholly independent subsidiary of China’s WH Group. (Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

