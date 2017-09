DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

June 19 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- CITY OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 1,363,520 MIG 1/SP-1+/F1+ 2014 TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION 06/23 NOTES MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/26 TEXAS PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 631,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA CONSISTING OF $331MM STATE OF TEXAS 06/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A AND $300MM STATE OF TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 500,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/23 CONSOLIDATED LOAN OF 2014, SERIES C (MULTI-MODAL BONDS) CONSISTING OF: SIFMA FLOATING RATE NOTES $250,000,000 SUBSERIES C-1 BONDS, STEP-UP DATE: JUNE 1, 2016* $250,000,000 SUBSERIES C-2 BONDS, STEP-UP DATE: JUNE 1, 2017* STEP-UP RATE: 8% MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: *=subject to change

Day of Sale: 06/25 SACRAMENTO COUNTY SANITATION WEEK OF 386,670 Aa3/AA/AA- DISTRICTS FINANCING AUTHORITY 06/23 EXP/EXP/EXP REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036 TERM: 2044

Day of Sale: 06/26 WESTERN MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL POWER WEEK OF 320,000 Aa3/AA-/ AGENCY 06/23 EXP/ / MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2034 TERM: 2039, 2046

Day of Sale: 06/26 JACKSONVILLE ELECTRIC AUTHORITY WEEK OF 250,000 Aa2/AA/AA WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS 06/23 2014 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York PFLUGERVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 213,000 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 06/23 BUILDING AUTHORITY, TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 06/26 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY LOCAL WEEK OF 185,000 /A-/ GOVERNMENT LOAN PROGRAM REVENUE 06/23 PUBLIC LIGHTING AUTHORITY LOCAL PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 06/24 RANCHO CUCAMONGA REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 183,000 /A+/AA- AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 06/23 2014 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/26 STATE OF OREGON DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 178,000 Aa1/AA/AA+ TRANSPORTATION HIGHWAY USER TAX 06/23 REVENUE, MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 5/24

Day of Sale: 06/25 ALBUQUERQUE MUNICIPAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 177,450 // DISTRICT NO. 12 BERNALILLO AND 06/23 SANDOVAL COUNTIES, NEW MEXICO CONSISTING OF: $75,000M GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A $102,450M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: SCHOOL BONDS DUE: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 06/25 BEAVER COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 163,965 Baa3/BBB-/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (BEAVER CO 06/23 PENNSYLVANIA) POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2006-B (NON AMT) FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR GENERATION PROJECT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ARLINGTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 163,285 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 06/23 SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Aa1/AA

Day of Sale: 06/25 NORTH TEXAS MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 150,300 Aa2/AAA/ DISTRICT 06/23 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/25 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 125,105 A1/AA-/ SERIES C-73 06/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2014-2020 CITIES OF DALLAS AND FORT WORTH WEEK OF 117,700 /A+/A TEXAS DALLAS/FT WORTH INTERNATIONAL 06/23 AIRPORT JOINT REVENUE IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: KROLL: A+/A MUNICIPAL GAS AUTHORITY OF GEORGIA WEEK OF 100,000 NR/AA-/A+ GAS REVENUE BONDS (GAS PORTFOLIO 06/23 III PROJECT) SERIES U MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York UNITED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 100,000 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 06/23 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: AA2/A+/AA-EXP UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 06/25 STATE OF MICHIGAN WEEK OF 85,500 Aa2/AA-/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION ENVIRONMENTAL 06/23 PROGRAM BONDS CONSISTING OF: $65,400M SERIES 2014A (TAX-EXEMPT) $20,100M SERIES 2014B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/24 SPRING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 76,775 Aa3/A/ HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 06/23 /EXP/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 06/24 GREATER NEW HAVEN WATER POLLUTION WEEK OF 76,400 A1/A/A+ CONTROL AUTHORITY CONNECTICUT 06/23 REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2014 SERIES B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2035

Day of Sale: 06/24 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY FIRST WEEK OF 70,010 /A+/A LIEN WATER UTILITY REVENUE BONDS 06/23 SERIES 2014 A AND SECOND LIEN WATER UTILITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 B CITIZENS ENERGY GROUP MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 62,405 A1/AA-/ SERIES C-74 06/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2019-2034 PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 62,230 NR/NR/ SENIOR LIVING REVENUE BONDS, 06/23 SERIES 2014A, B1-BE ROSE VILLA PROJECT MGR: Ziegler, Chicago ORANGE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 60,000 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY INDUSTRIAL 06/23 DEVELOPMENT REVENUE VITAG FLORIDA LLC PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2024, 2036

Day of Sale: 06/24 CITY OF MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA WEEK OF 60,000 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/23 SERIES 2014 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 06/25 BEAVER COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 56,600 Baa3/BBB-/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (BEAVER CO 06/23 PENNSYLVANIA) POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2006-A (NON AMT) (FIRSTENERGY GENERATION PROJECT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York OKLAHOMA CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 55,225 // AUTHORITY STATE AGENCY FACILITIES 06/23 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2014B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 50,730 Aa2/AA/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 06/23 BRYN MAWR COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/26 THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 50,000 Aa3/A+/NR IDAHO 06/23 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/25 AMBRIDGE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 48,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/23 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2017-2032 REMARK: INSURED/A S&P UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 06/26 PFLUGERVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 47,000 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 06/23 BUILDING AUTHORITY, TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: PUT

Day of Sale: 06/25 DEVELOPMENET AUTHORITY OF MONROE WEEK OF 45,000 A3/A/A+ COUNTY, GEORGIA POLLUTION CONTROL 06/23 REVENUE BONDS (GEORGIA POWER COMPANY PLANT SCHERER PROJECT) FIRST SERIES 1995 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SCHOOL BOARD OF FLAGLER COUNTY, WEEK OF 42,225 /A-/A+ FLORIDA 06/23 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/24 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 41,085 // BOTETOURT COUNTY, VIRGINIA 06/23 RETIREMENT CARE FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (THE GLEBE), SERIES 2014A&B CONSISTING OF: $36,085,000 (SERIES A - FIXED RATE) AND $5,000,000 (SERIES B - ADJUSTABLE RATE) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte REMARK: Series A - Serials due-07/01/2015

Day of Sale: 06/26 STATE OF WASHINGTON WEEK OF 39,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/23 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/23 GALLIA COUNTY LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 35,825 Aa2// IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 06/23 SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033

Day of Sale: 06/26 COUNTY OF GENESSEE STATE OF WEEK OF 30,440 A2/A/NR MICHIGAN WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM 06/23 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION) SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York OCEANSIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014 06/23 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/24 BELLINGHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 501 WEEK OF 28,350 /A+/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/23 REFUNDING 2014, WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2023

Day of Sale: 06/26 SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 26,835 Aa1/AAA/ FEDERALLY TAXABLE SALES AND EXCISE 06/23 TAX REVENUE REFUNDING SERIES 2014A MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2014-2020

Day of Sale: 06/24 FORNEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 24,939 // A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 06/23 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN KAUFMAN COUNTY UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 2014B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/24 GREENVILLE COUNTY SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 24,120 A2/A+/AA- HOSPITALITY TAX REFUNDING 06/23 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 06/24 CITY OF PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 23,000 Baa1/BBB/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/23 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/26 MIDLOTHIAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,125 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/23 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2044 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings:

Day of Sale: 06/24 ADAMS 12 FIVE STAR SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 20,000 // COLORADO 06/23 ADAMS COUNTY AND THE CITY AND COUNTY OF BROOMFIELD, COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: RATED:AA2 ENHANCED/AA2 (UNDERLYING)

Day of Sale: 06/25 UTAH CHARTER SCHOOL FINANCE WEEK OF 17,055 // AUTHORITY 06/23 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (HAWTHORN ACADEMY PROJECT) SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2024 TERM: 2029, 2034, 2039, 2046

Day of Sale: 06/24 EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 16,965 /AAA/AAA SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2025 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/23 GLENDALE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 16,735 // AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF GLENDALE 06/23 WISCONSIN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT REFUNDING LEASE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 (BAYSHORE PUBLIC PARKING FACILITY) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/24 ALBUQUERQUE MUNICIPAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,000 Aa1/AA/NR DISTRICT NO. 12 (BERNALILLO AND 06/23 SANDOVAL COUNTIES, NEW MEXICO) GENERAL OBLIGATION EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY NOTES 2014 (NON AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NORTHVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 13,810 Aa2// COUNTIES OF WAYNE, OAKLAND AND 06/23 WASHTENAW, 2014 REFUNDNG BONDS, GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 06/23 GROTON GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING WEEK OF 12,360 Aa3/AA-/ 2014A CONNECTICUT 06/23 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 06/25 CITY OF KILLEEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 11,740 // A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 06/23 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN BELL CO GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/23 LEE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, GEORGIA WEEK OF 11,500 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION & TAXABLE 06/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2034 REMARK: Aa3

Day of Sale: 06/25 PARISH OF LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 10,770 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/23 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 06/24 BURLINGTON COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 10,560 Aa2/AA/ BRIDGE COMMISSION 06/23 COUNTY GUARANTEED REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2015-2025 CITY OF MISSION, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,345 A2/AA/NR (HIDALGO COUNTY) 06/23 WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM JUNIOR LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2026 REMARK: BAM INSURED

Day of Sale: 06/23 CARROLL COUNTY WATERSHED AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,095 // REFUNDING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT 06/23 TENNESSEE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2022-2054

Day of Sale: 06/23 WASHINGTON HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 10,000 /BBB/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 06/23 PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY PROJECT MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/26 COUNTY OF YORK, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/23 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2014-2028 CONNELLSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,985 // AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2027 REMARK: INSURED/A S&P UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 06/23 VILLAGE OF PLAINFIELD WILL AND WEEK OF 9,670 // KENDALL COUNTIES., ILLINOIS 06/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2014-2026 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 9,630 A1/NR/NR BUILDING CORP PUBLIC SCHOOLS 06/23 REVENUE BOND FINANCING PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 TOWN OF WEST WARWICK ISSUE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2021

Day of Sale: 06/24 CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA WEEK OF 9,430 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL WARRANTS 06/23 & WARRANTS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2033

Day of Sale: 06/25 EAST OUACHITA PARISH SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,230 NR/AA-/NR DISTRICT OF THE PARISH OF OUACHITA, 06/23 LOUISIANA TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 06/26 READING SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,000 // BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES C OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/25 PUGET SOUND EDUCATION SERVICE WEEK OF 8,600 Aa3// DISTRICT LIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/23 REFUNDING 2014, WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2031

Day of Sale: 06/25 RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,470 Aa1// SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 06/24 JURUPA COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,385 // CALIFORNIA 06/23 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO.33 (EASTVALE AREA) IMPROVEMENT AREA NO. 1 SPECIAL TAX BONDS, 2014 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/23 HICKSVILLE EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,815 Aa2// DISTRICT, OHIO 06/23 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/24 JURUPA COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,725 // CALIFORNIA 06/23 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO.33 (EASTVALE AREA) IMPROVEMENT AREA NO. 2 SPECIAL TAX BONDS, 2014 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/23 REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 10 WEEK OF 7,570 Aa2/NR/ BURLINGTON GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/23 REFUNDING 2014, CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2027

Day of Sale: 06/25 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,825 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT NO. 278 06/23 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS, LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/24 GROTON GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING WEEK OF 6,595 Aa3/AA-/ 2014B CONNECTICUT 06/23 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 06/25 WEST SACRAMENTO COMMUNITY FACILITY WEEK OF 6,555 // DISTRICT NO 14 SPECIAL TAX 06/23 REFUNDING 2014 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/26 VALLEY VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,000 /A+/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 06/23 CITY OF ROCKPORT, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,965 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/23 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2027 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/24 CROSS ROADS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,405 // DISTRICT 06/23 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/23 BEAVER CREEK METRO DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,300 NR// UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/23 REFUNDING 2014, WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2043

Day of Sale: 06/26 MAYWOOD BOROUGH BERGEN COUNTY WEEK OF 4,750 Aa// NEW JERSEY GENERAL IMPROVEMENT 06/23 REFUNDING SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 06/24 RIVERSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,565 // DISTRICT NO. 2 OF MARICOPA COUNTY, 06/23 AIRZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2011, SERIES D (2014) *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2017

Day of Sale: 06/24 BUTTS COUNTY, GEORGIA WATER & SEWER WEEK OF 4,500 Aa2// AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING 06/23 CITY OF FLOVILLA, JACKSON & JENKINSBURG MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 06/23 NORTHTOWN MUD, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,405 // UNLIMITED TAX AND REVENUE REFUNDING 06/23 BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 06/24 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 89 WEEK OF 4,161 /BBB/ COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 06/23 (MAYWOOD-MELROSE PARK-BROADVIEW) CONSISTING OF: $3,300M GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014A $ 861,415M GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX CAPITAL APPRECIATION SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014B **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: SERIES A DUE: 2027-2029

Day of Sale: 06/24 VICTOR ELEMENTARY ESD CFD NO. 05-1 WEEK OF 3,680 // SPECIAL TAX 2014A, CALIFORNIA 06/23 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/26 CONNELLSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 3,650 /A/ AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS *********TAXABLE********* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2020

Day of Sale: 06/23 EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGNINAW INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 3,635 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014B (NON PSF) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 06/23 EASTMARK COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 3,367 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT NO. 1 06/23 (CITY OF MESA, ARIZONA) ASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 2 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 ********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/26 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 911 WEEK OF 2,740 // (CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI PUBLIC SCHOOLS), 06/23 CAMBRIDGE, MINNESOTA TAXABLE CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2014B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 06/24 WOODCREEK RESERVE, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,325 /BBB/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/23 BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/24 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 270 ROOKS WEEK OF 2,250 // COUNTY PLAINVILLE GENERAL 06/23 OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014, KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 06/25 CITY OF ST. PAUL WEEK OF 2,000 // RAMSEY COUNTY, MINNESOTA 06/23 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION TAX INCREMENT BOND, SERIES 2014D ********TAXABLE***** MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2017 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 145 WEEK OF 1,500 // COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 06/23 (ARBOR PARK) $1MM GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014A $500,000 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: SERIES A: 21-22

Day of Sale: 06/24 CITY OF RUSHFORD, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 1,300 // GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT 06/23 SERIES 2014A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2035

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,981,592 (in 000‘s)