FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico jobless rate rises in May amid weak recovery
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico jobless rate rises in May amid weak recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table, link to graphic)
    MEXICO CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally
adjusted unemployment rate rose in May to its highest since
March, the national statistics agency said on Monday, pointing
to a sluggish labor market in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
    Mexico is struggling to recover from a slowdown last year,
and the government has cut back economic growth expectations to
2.7 percent this year after a weaker-than-expected first
quarter.
   
 
                      May 2014    April 2014  May 2013
 Jobless rate (s/a)   5.00        4.90        5.01
 Jobless rate         4.92        4.84        4.93
 
    

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.