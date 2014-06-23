UPDATE 1-Mexico jobless rate rises in May amid weak recovery

(Adds table, link to graphic) MEXICO CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose in May to its highest since March, the national statistics agency said on Monday, pointing to a sluggish labor market in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Mexico is struggling to recover from a slowdown last year, and the government has cut back economic growth expectations to 2.7 percent this year after a weaker-than-expected first quarter. May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 Jobless rate (s/a) 5.00 4.90 5.01 Jobless rate 4.92 4.84 4.93 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)