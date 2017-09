July 1 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach’s Doubleline Funds had net inflows of $527 million in June with its flagship Doubleline Total Return Bond Fund attracting net inflows of $503 million.

The Los Angeles-based DoubleLine said on Tuesday that its DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund has seen net inflows totaling more than $1.5 billion so far this year as of June. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)