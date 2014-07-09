FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
James Patterson's 'Maximum Ride' to come to life on YouTube
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

James Patterson's 'Maximum Ride' to come to life on YouTube

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 9 (Reuters) - Best-selling author James Patterson has reached a deal to turn his young adult book franchise “Maximum Ride” into an Internet video series that will be released on YouTube.

Patterson sold exclusive online rights for “Maximum Ride” to Collective Digital Studio (CDS), a production company and operator of YouTube channels, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The eight “Maximum Ride” books, which have sold more than 30 million copies, tell the story of children who are genetically modified with bird DNA and can fly. The franchise already has a following on YouTube, where fans have posted videos of themselves acting out scenes from the books.

CDS plans to start its online series with six to 10 episodes that are each about 10 minutes long, said Gary Binkow, partner and chief content officer for CDS. It hopes to release them next year, he said.

Patterson, whose adult thrillers include the Alex Cross series, will serve as an executive producer, CDS said.

YouTube is owned by Google. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.