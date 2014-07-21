FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fidelity Contrafund warns of 'elevated' prices in high-growth sector
#Energy
July 21, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Fidelity Contrafund warns of 'elevated' prices in high-growth sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Portfolio manager Will Danoff, who oversees $110 billion in Fidelity Investments’ Contrafund , warned that “elevated valuations” were lurking in the high-growth sector of the stock market, causing more risk for investors.

“We are growing more selective in the high-growth parts of the market, where we see more risk due to elevated valuations,” Danoff said in a commentary letter for the second quarter.

Contrafund said it continued to trim its position in discount retailer TJX Cos Inc on valuation concerns, but remained overweight in the stock.

Meanwhile, Danoff said Facebook Inc remained one of Contrafund’s largest overweight positions as he sees more opportunity for the social media giant to monetize its massive user base. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

