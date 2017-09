DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

JULY 24 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- TRUSTEES OF THE CALIFORNIA STATE WEEK OF 744,290 // UNIVERSITY SYSTEMWIDE REVENUE BONDS 07/28 SERIES 2014A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 7/30

Day of Sale: 07/31 THE GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 300,000 // TAXABLE BONDS 07/28 SERIES 2014 (CORPORATE CUSIP) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: 30 YR MATURITY

PRICING: TO BE DETERMINED ILLINOIS SPORTS FACILITIES WEEK OF 285,000 NR/A/BBB+ AUTHORITY 07/28 SPORTS FACILITIES REFUNDING BONDS (STATE TAX SUPPORTED) SERIES 2014 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 07/30 SAN ANTONIO GENERAL IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 230,650 Aaa/AAA/ REFUNDING BONDS 07/28 SERIES 2014 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/29 HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 150,000 // AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI 07/28 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (THE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY), SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: Aaa/Applied/- AUSTIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 143,495 // TEXAS 07/28 TAX REFUNDING (2 SERIES) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: AAA/AA+/AA+ PSF EXP 2015 AND

2017-2034

AAA/AA+/AA+ NON PSF EXP 2026

Day of Sale: 07/31 STATE OF HAWAII WEEK OF 139,380 Aa2/AA+/AA HIGHWAY REVENUE BONDS 07/28 $106,070M SERIES 2014A $ 33,310M SERIES 2014B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: SERIES A DUE: 2014-2034

SERIES B DUE: 2017-2026 CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS WEEK OF 130,360 NR/AA/ (EL PASO COUNTY) 07/28 COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/30 CITY OF ASHLAND,KENTUCKY WEEK OF 127,950 A3/BBB/A- MEDICAL CENTER REVENUE BONDS 07/28 SERIES 2014 (ASHLAND HOSPITAL CORPORATION D/B/A KING‘S DAUGHTERS MEDICAL CENTER PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: SIFMA INDEX RATE MODE

Day of Sale: 07/31 MANOR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 125,000 // TEXAS 07/28 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 07/31 PRINCETON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 105,240 Aa/AA+/ BOARD OF EDUCATION, OHIO SCHOOL 07/28 IMPROVEMENT UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: 14, 20-24, 28-35, 39 CABS: 40 & 41

Day of Sale: 07/29 JURUPA PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 100,000 /BBB/ SPECIAL TAX REVENUE BONDS 07/28 /EXP/ 2014 SERIES A CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/30 SOUTHWEST ISD UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL WEEK OF 90,435 Aaa/AAA/ BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS 07/28 SERIES 2014 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/30 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 89,595 Aaa/AAA/ (VIRGINIA POOLED FINANCING PROGRAM) 07/28 INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2014-2038

Day of Sale: 07/29 EAST BAY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 74,000 Aa2/AAA/AA+ (ALAMEDA AND CONTRA COSTA 07/28 COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA) WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $72,000M SERIES 2014A (TAX-EXEMPT) $ 2,000M SERIES 2014B (TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York FLORENCE COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 65,000 NR/AA-/AA- REFUNDING HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 07/28 (MCLEOD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER PROJECT), SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STILLWATER UTILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 60,830 NR/AA-/AA- (STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA) 07/28 UTILITY SYSTEM AND SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MONTGOMERY COUNTY LIMITED TAX WEEK OF 60,670 Aa1/AA/ REFUNDING, TEXAS 07/28 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 07/29 CITY OF WHITTIER WEEK OF 60,000 /A+/ HEALTH FACILITY REVENUE BONDS 07/28 (PIH HEALTH) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: EXPECTED STRUCTURE: TERM BOND WITH

SINKERS 2040-2044

Day of Sale: 07/31 LOCKHART INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 57,780 // DISTRICT (CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS) 07/28 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 07/28 WISCONSIN HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 56,030 // FACILITIES AUTHORITY 07/28 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A&B (ROGERS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL INCORPORATED) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: SERIALS & TERMS

NR/S&P APPLIED FOR UTAH COUNTY HOSPITAL REVENUE WEEK OF 40,000 // MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: LONG TERM: AA1/AA+

SHORT TERM: (P-1/A-1+)

WINDOWS VARIABLE

Day of Sale: 07/29 RICHLAND, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 39,300 /AA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/28 BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2036 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: S&P UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 07/29 FALLS CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 36,500 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/28 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/31 SAN JOAQUIN DELTA COMMUNITY WEEK OF 35,000 Aa2/A-1/ COLLEGE DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 07/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2004 SERIES 2014C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: 15-16, 30-39

Day of Sale: 07/30 GLADEWATER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 34,700 /AAA/A DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/28 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2044 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/29 LLANO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 33,425 // (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 07/28 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN LLANO COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS

SERIES 2014 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2034 CITY OF PELHAM, ALABAMA WEEK OF 33,105 /AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS 07/28 SERIES 2014 MGR: Protective Securities, Birmingham SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 07/30 SANTA MONICA-MALIBU UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 30,000 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT 07/28 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/29 THE UNIVERSITY OF AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 28,830 A1//AA- GENERAL RECEIPTS BONDS 07/28 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2015-2035 SAN MATEO-FOSTER CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 28,500 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT 07/28 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (DELAYED DELIVERY) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/31 SUNNYVALE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,000 Aa2/AA+/ 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 07/28 BONDS AND ELECTION OF 2013 SERIES A BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/29 BUILD NEW YORK CITY RESOURCE WEEK OF 27,630 Aa1// CORPORATION 07/28 UNITED JEWISH APPEAL - FEDERATION OF JEWISH PHILANTHROPIES OF NEW YORK, INC. PROJECT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/31 CITY OF MCKINNEY, TEXAS WEEK OF 24,445 // ********TAX-EXEMPT******* 07/28 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 07/31 CLOVERLEAF LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 23,335 // OHIO 07/28 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/29 CITY OF RANDALL, IOWA WEEK OF 22,500 MIG 2// HEALTHCARE REVENUE AND BOND 07/28 ANTICIPATION NOTES (BETHANY MANOR, INC PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: Maturity 8/1/2016

Day of Sale: 07/29 CITY OF LIVE OAK, TEXAS WEEK OF 20,355 // (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 07/28 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS) GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio BERKELEY COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3/AA-/ COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE 07/28 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/29 SPORTS AUTHORITY METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 19,000 Aa3/AA-/ GOVERNMENT NASHVILLE-DAVIDSON 07/28 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 TENNESSEE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/29 SHASTA-TEHAMA-TRINITY JOINT WEEK OF 18,685 Aa3/A+/ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT 07/28 (HUMBOLDT, LASSEN, MODOC, SHASTA, TEHAMA AND TRINITY COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA) 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOARD OF WEEK OF 17,555 Aa3//AA- THE CITY OF NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA 07/28 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (NEW ORLEANS FEDERAL ALLIANCE PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 07/30 CARLSTADT BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 16,775 // BERGEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 07/28 SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia GLADSTONE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 115 WEEK OF 15,962 // CLACKAMAS COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/28 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 OREGON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/31 SUNNYVALE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,000 Aa2/AA+/ 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 07/28 BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/29 LINCOLN AND SAGADAHOC MULTICOUNTY WEEK OF 14,430 A1/A+/ JAIL AUTHORITY, MAINE 07/28 2014 SPECIAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2025 PARISHWIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE WEEK OF 13,425 /AA-/ PARISH OF IBERIA, LOUISIANA 07/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 07/31 ONEIDA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,690 A1/A+/ NEW YORK 07/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2032

Day of Sale: 07/29 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 10,500 NR/AA+/NR MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 07/28 SERIES 2014 (GARDEN VISTA APARTMENTS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 07/31 HAZLETON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // LUZERNE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2034

Day of Sale: 07/30 TUSCARORA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /A+/ FRANKLIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 07/30 UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 9,450 Aa2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED****** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 07/31 METROPOLIS, MASSAC COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,330 /A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/28 (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/28 SAUGUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,180 // CFD NO. 2006-1 (IMPROVEMENT AREA 07/28 NO. 1), 2014 SPECIAL TAX BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/30 COUNTY OF CALHOUN WEEK OF 9,175 // STATE OF MICHIGAN 2014 GENERAL 07/28 OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2039

Day of Sale: 07/29 TYLER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,050 /AAA/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 07/28 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/29 LYCOMING COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,000 // WATER & SEWER REVENUE 07/28 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2023

Day of Sale: 07/28 WARWICK TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 8,280 /AA/ AUTHORITY 07/28 LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 07/29 AUGUSTA PENSION OBLIGATION WEEK OF 7,590 NR/AA/ REFUNDING BONDS 07/28 SERIES 2014A MAINE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 07/30 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 7,490 // $7,100M EDUCATIONAL FACILITY 07/28 REVENUE BONDS (NEW DESIGNS CHARTER SCHOOL WATTS CAMPUS PROJECT) SERIES 2014A $390M EDUCATIONAL FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (NEW DESIGNS CHARTER SCHOOL WATTS CAMPUS PROJECT) (TAXABLE) SERIES 2014B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: SERIES A: 24,34,44

SERIES B: 2018

Day of Sale: 07/30 TRI CREEK 2002 HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,600 /AA+/A+ BUILDING CORPORATION 07/28 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 07/29 SAN ANTONIO TAX NOTES WEEK OF 6,300 Aaa/AAA/ SERIES 2014B 07/28 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/29 CATSKILL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,895 // GREENE COUNTY, NEW YORK 07/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS, 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: Applied for Moody’s rating

Day of Sale: 07/30 MARSHALL BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 5,500 // COUNTY OF CALHOUN, STATE OF 07/28 MICHIGAN 2014 BUILDING AUTHORITY BONDS (GENERAL OBLIGATON LIMITED TAX) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 07/29 SYLVANIA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,480 Aa2// OHIO 07/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) ENERGY CONSERVATION IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 07/29 MONROEVILLE MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 5,350 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/28 WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 07/28 CITY OF MCKINNEY, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,110 // ********TAXABLE******** 07/28 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 07/31 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 5,000 NR/AA+/NR PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA 07/28 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 (CLEARWATER APARTMENT PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 07/30 NORTHTOWN MUNICIPAL UTILITY DAILY 4,180 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX AND REVENUE REFUNDING 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030 WISCONSIN RURAL WATER CONSTRUCTION WEEK OF 4,045 MIG 1// LOAN PROGRAM 07/28 REVENUE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: Maturity 9/1/2015

Day of Sale: 07/29 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON WEEK OF 4,000 // JEFFERSON COUNTY, WISCONSIN 07/28 TAXABLE ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 07/28 CITY OF ARGYLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,925 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/28 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 07/30 MENIFEE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,860 // 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 07/28 BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/30 CITY OF SOLEDAD WEEK OF 3,320 // LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/28 SERIES 2014 REASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 2000-01 (THE VINEYARDS) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/28 SAN MATEO-FOSTER CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,100 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT 07/28 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 07/31 POLK COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 1,980 // POLK AND MARION COUNTIES, OREGON 07/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2029 PLUM BORO MUNI AUTHORITY GUARANTEED WEEK OF 1,685 /AA/ WATER REVENUE BONDS 07/28 SERIES 2014 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2030-2033

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,022,042 (in 000‘s)