DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

S&P: NEGATIVE

FITCH: STABLE

Day of Sale: 08/05 RHODE ISLAND TOBACCO SETTLEMENT WEEK OF 539,000 // FINANCING CORPORATION 08/04 TOBACCO SETTLEMENT ASSERT BACKED MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 08/05 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 344,450 Aaa// AUTHORITY 08/04 SPECIAL OBLIGATION TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York TENNESSEE STATE SCHOOL BOARD WEEK OF 339,000 Aa1/AA+/ AUTHORITY 08/04 HIGHER EDUCATIONAL SECOND PROGRAM MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2015-2024

TAXABLE DUE: 2015-2044

Day of Sale: 08/06 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 313,680 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/04 2014 SERIES 3 2015 SERIES 1 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: SERIES 2014 DUE: 2020-2029

SERIES 2015 DUE: 2015

Day of Sale: 08/05 ENERGY NORTHWEST WEEK OF 268,945 Aa1/AA-/AA CONSISTING OF: 08/04 196,695M PROJECT1 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014-C $ 72,250M PROJECT3 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014-C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 205,000 Aaa/AAA/ TURNPIKE REVENUE BONDS 08/04 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 08/06 THE UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 175,650 Aa2/AA/NR TAXABLE FIXED RATE BONDS, 08/04 SERIES 2014B (CORPORATE CUSIP) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 08/06 DRIPPING SPRINGS INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 153,890 Aaa/AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/04 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2044 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA2/AA

Day of Sale: 08/04 LEANDER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 129,123 // DISTRICT 08/04 (WILLIAMSON AND TRAVIS COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014D MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: DUE: 2015-2033 AND 2035-2043 CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 123,135 Aaa/AAA/NR AUTHORITY 08/04 HOUSING MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS, 2014 SERIES C SUBSERIES C-1 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CHARLESTON EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE WEEK OF 113,515 Aa2/AA/ FINANCING CORPORATION, 08/04 SOUTH CAROLINA CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT PROJECT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2019-2031

Day of Sale: 08/06 LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 106,310 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 08/04 (LOS ANGELES COUNTY CALIFORNIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $7,035,000 ELECTION OF 2004 SERIES 2014K (TAXABLE) SERIALS 7/1/15-7/1/17 , $25,125,000 ELECTION OF 2005 SERIES 2014 L (TAXABLE) SERIALS 7/1/15-7/1/17 , $34,875,000 ELECTION OF 2005 SERIES 2014 K SERIALS 2015-2019 & $71,435,000 ELECTION OF 2004 SERIES 2014 J SERIALS 7/1/15-7/1/17 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2019

Day of Sale: 08/05 WAYNE COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 100,260 A2/A/A- (DETROIT METROPOLITAN WAYNE 08/04 COUNTY AIRPORT) CONSISTING OF: $67,940M AIRPORT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014B (NON-AMT) $32,320M AIRPORT REVENUE BONDSD, SERIES 2014C (AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF BEAUMONT, TEXAS DAILY 79,565 A2/A/ WATERWORKS REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS EXP/EXP/ MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: Two Series: Taxable & Tax-Exempt OHLONE COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 75,000 // CALIFORNIA 08/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/07 CITY OF IRVINE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 72,480 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 08/04 NO. 2013-3 (GREAT PARK) IMPROVEMENT AREA NO.1 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/06 WYOMING COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 59,420 Aa1/AA+/ AUTHORITY 08/04 HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (NON-AMT & AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: Retail Order Period 8/5/14

Day of Sale: 08/06 THE INDIANAPOLIS LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 50,170 Aa2/A/AA IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK BONDS 08/04 CONSISTING OF: $46,601M BONDS, SERIES 2014A $ 3,560M TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2/AA/NR AGENCY 08/04 EXP/EXP/ SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 171 (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/06 COUNTY OF CAMBRIA WEEK OF 48,435 /AA/ COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 08/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore SERIAL: 2015-2030 REMARK: INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL

UNDERLYING RATING: BBB

Day of Sale: 08/06 MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL POWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 48,225 A3/A/ ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS 08/04 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: Retial Order Period 8/5/14

Day of Sale: 08/06 LONG BEACH COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 45,000 Aa2/AA-/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 08/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014E MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2026-2032

Day of Sale: 08/06 STUDENT AND ACADEMIC SERVICES LLC WEEK OF 37,525 A2/A/ LEASE REVENUE BONDS 08/04 (NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY PROJECT), SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2016-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 08/06 ARLINGTON HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 31,100 /AAA/ CORPORATION, TEXAS 08/04 TRINITY BASIN REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2044

Day of Sale: 08/06 CONSOLIDATED WYOMING MUNICIPALITIES WEEK OF 25,385 A2/A+/ ELECTRIC POWER SYSTEM 08/04 JOINT POWERS BOARD ELECTRIC FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT LEASE REVENUE BONDS (CITY OF GILLETTE, WYOMING ELECTRICAL SYSTEM PROJECT) CONSISTING OF: $22,845M TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2014 A $ 2,540M TAXABLE SERIES 2014 B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: SERIES A DUE: 2017-2034

SERIES B DUE: 2017

Day of Sale: 08/05 CITY OF KANNAPOLIS, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 24,575 Aa3/A+/ MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2031 LUBBOCK-COOPER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 24,480 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 08/05 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 375 WEEK OF 22,415 // BUTLER COUNTY, KANSAS 08/04 (CIRCLE) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2015-2031 BETHEL LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 22,000 Aa2// SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, 08/04 SERIES 2014 (OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/06 EAST GRAND SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2 WEEK OF 20,120 Aa2/NR/NR (IN GRAND COUNTY, COLORADO) 08/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/06 SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,000 /BBB+/ COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO.5 08/04 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/07 TOWN OF BABYLON, NEW YORK WEEK OF 19,480 MIG 1/SP-1+/NR GENERAL OBLIGATIONS 08/04 TAX-EXEMPT & TAXABLE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, 2014 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 08/05 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 18,820 /BBB-/A- FACILITIES AUTHORITY 08/04 WIDENER UNIVERSITY MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/06 LIBERTY CENTER LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,510 Aa2// DISTRICT, OHIO 08/04 CLASSROOM FACILITIES & SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS (OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CREDIT ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/07 SOUTH VALLEY WATER RECLAMATION WEEK OF 15,000 NR/A+/NR FACILITY, UTAH 08/04 *************TAX-EXEMPT********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 08/15 KARNES CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,000 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/04 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 08/07 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE CITY OF WEEK OF 11,000 /A/ CALIFORNIA CITY, CALIFORNIA 08/04 CITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY CALIFORNIA CITY REVEVELOPMENT PROJECT AREA, TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 08/06 SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 11,000 /A-/ CALIFORNIA 08/04 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO.4 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/07 KENOSHA, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION PROM NOTES 08/04 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 08/04 VILLAGE OF DOWNERS GROVE WEEK OF 9,615 /AAA/ DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 08/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2029 NORRIS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,400 Aa2// 2012 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/04 BONDS SERIES B, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/05 HARRIS COUNTY WATER CONTROL & WEEK OF 8,905 // IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 110, TEXAS 08/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 08/05 SOUTHERN SANDOVAL COUNTY ARROYO WEEK OF 8,505 Aa2// FLOOD CONTROL AUTHORITY, 08/04 NEW MEXICO GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 08/06 JOSHUA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,995 // (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 08/04 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN JOHNSON COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2024-2028 ABILENE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,645 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 08/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2024-2025 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 08/06 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 6,235 // ALTA PUBLIC SCHOOL PROJECT 08/04 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2045

Day of Sale: 08/06 BOROUGH OF SCHUYLKILL HAVEN WEEK OF 5,640 /A/ PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/04 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2022 INSURANCE: INSURED CANTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,050 // BRADFORD, LYCOMING & TIOGA 08/04 COUNTIES,PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 08/04 EASTERN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,430 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 08/04 NO. 2005-47 (THE LAKES) IMPROVEMENT AREA A 2014 SPECIAL TAX BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/06 COUNTY OF KENT WEEK OF 4,350 // STATE OF MICHIGAN 08/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX CAPITAL IMROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2024 NORTHTOWN MUNICIPAL UTILITY DAILY 4,180 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX AND REVENUE REFUNDING 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030 EATON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 3,750 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/04 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2023

Day of Sale: 08/07 MARYLAND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 3,700 Aa2/AA-/ ADMINISTRATION 08/04 HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (NON-AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/06 NEOSHO, MISSOURI WEEK OF 3,055 /A/ REFUNDUNG CERTIFICATES OF 08/04 PARTICIPATION CONSISTING OF: $3,055,000 SERIES 2014A SERIALS 2015-2024 & $855,000 SERIES 2014B SERIALS 2015-2019 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/05 CITY OF CALIMESA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 2,585 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES NO. 2002-1 08/04 (SINGLETON HEIGHTS), ( IMPROVEMENT AREA NO. 1) SPECIAL TAX BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2044

Day of Sale: 08/05 NORWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. R-2J, WEEK OF 2,000 // COLORADO 08/04 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: AA2 ST INT

Day of Sale: 08/05 CITY OF GENEVA KANE COUNTY ILLINOIS WEEK OF 1,920 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/04 (ELECTRIC SYSTEM ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2021

Day of Sale: 08/06 LINDSAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,500 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION 08/04 OF 2012, SERIES 2014, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/05

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,376,378 (in 000‘s)