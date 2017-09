DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Aug 7 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 900,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/11 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 8/11 & 8/12

Day of Sale: 08/13 PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND WEEK OF 833,785 // NEW JERSEY 08/11 $352,660M NON AMT $481,125M AMT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 08/14 STATE OF MICHIGAN WEEK OF 266,000 /AA+/ STATE TRUNK LINE 08/11 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 08/13 HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 230,000 Aaa/NR/AAA UNLIMITED TAX ROAD REFUNDING BONDS 08/11 SERIES 2014A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 08/13 PHILADELPHIA AUTHORITY FOR WEEK OF 200,000 Aa2/AA/NR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT HOSPITAL 08/11 REVENUE BONDS (THE CHILDREN‘S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA PROJECT) SERIES A OF 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York IDAHO HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 166,070 A3/A-/NR REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A 08/11 (ST. LUKE‘S HEALTH SYSTEM PROJECT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York OHIO AIR QUALITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 140,140 Baa3/BBB-/ AUTHORITY OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT 08/11 AUTHORITY POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (FIRSTENERGY GENERATION PROJECT) (FIRSTENERGY GENERATION CORP. PROJECT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CONTRA COSTA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 120,000 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT, GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/11 ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES A CALIFORNIA MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 116,000 /A/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY INSURED 08/11 SENIOR LIVING HEALTH FACILITY REVENUE BONDS LOS ANGELES JEWISH HOME (FOUNTAINVIEW AT GONDA) MGR: Cain Brothers, New York INSURANCE: CAL-MORTGAGE LOAN INSURANCE REMARK: Series A: 33,760M 19-24, 34, 44

Series B: 43,240M: 2021

Series C: 39,000M: 2020 OHIO AIR QUALITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 101,050 Baa3/BBB-/NR AUTHORITY OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT 08/11 AUTHORITY POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR GENERATION PROJECT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 92,480 A3/BBB+/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/11 SERIES A & B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 08/13 CITY OF RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 86,735 // LIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/11 LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: General Obligation: Aa1/AA+/AA+

General Ob Refunding: Aa2/AA+/AA+

Day of Sale: 08/14 LOS ANGELES COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT WEEK OF 85,000 /BBB/ NO.4, CALIFORNIA 08/11 PLAYA VISTA SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/14 OHLONE COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 75,000 // CALIFORNIA 08/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/13 SCHOOL BOARD OF LEE COUNTY, WEEK OF 72,870 Aa3/A+/AA- FLORIDA 08/11 / /EXP CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: ROP 8/13

Day of Sale: 08/14 CITY OF HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA WEEK OF 70,990 Aaa// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 08/11 WARRANTS 2014-A, B, & C MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2037

Day of Sale: 08/13 CITY OF COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS WEEK OF 69,065 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION AND IMPROVEMENT 08/11 AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 08/14 BUILD NEW YORK CITY CORPORATION WEEK OF 68,715 Aa2/AA-/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 08/11 CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK QUEENS COLLEGE (Q STUDENT RESIDENCES, LLC PROJECT) $61,745M SERIES 2014A TAX EXEMPT $6,970M 2014B FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 55,555 Aa2// AGENCY 08/11 AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES C 2014 SERIED D MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2029, 2034, 2039, 2046 REMARK: ROP: 8/11/2014

Day of Sale: 08/12 CITY OF FRISCO, TEXAS WEEK OF 53,075 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 08/11 IMPROVEMENT BONDS COMBINATION TAX AND SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATE OF OBLIGATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 08/12 HAYS CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 52,090 // SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX 08/11 SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/12 HAYS CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 52,090 // SCHOOL DISTRICT (HAYS, TRAVIS AND 08/11 CALDWELL COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/12 SOUTHEAST OVERTOWN/PARK WEST DAILY 49,910 /BBB+/ COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY /EXP/ FLORIDA TAX INCREMENT REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: Limited Offering INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 48,710 /BBB/BBB HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 08/11 SERIES 2014A (THE METHODIST HOSPITALS, INC.) MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2031

Day of Sale: 08/14 SOUTH DAKOTA BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 48,525 Aa2/AA/NR $36,050M REVENUE BONDS SERIES A 08/11 (TAX EXEMPT) $5,280M REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014B (TAX EXEMPT) $7,195M REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014C (TAXABLE) MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/12 TOWN OF HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 44,365 A3/A/BBB+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS AND 08/11 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 08/12 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 43,815 A1/A+/ THE CITY OF WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA 08/11 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING (VALLEY HEALTH SYSTEM OBLIGATED GROUP) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

SERIAL: 2016-2034 TERM: 2044

Day of Sale: 08/14 MARYLAND LOCAL GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 41,150 // INFRASTRUCTURE BONDS 08/11 MARYLAND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION 2014 SERIES A CONSISTING OF: $28,155M (SENIOR OBLIGATION), 2014 SERIES A-1 RATED AA3 & $12,095M (SUBORDINATE OBLIGATION) SERIES A-2 RATED AA2 MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: Retail Order Period 8/11/14

Institutional Order Period 8/12/14 DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 39,825 Aa2/NR/NR NUMBER RE-1 DOUGLAS AND ELBERT 08/11 COUNTIES, COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/12 SANTA MARGARITA WATER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 33,515 // CALIFORNIA 08/11 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 99-1 (TALEGA) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/14 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 33,000 Aaa/NR/NR HOMEOWNERSHIP FINANCE BONDS 2014B 08/11 GNMA AND FNMA PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/12 LOMPAC VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER WEEK OF 31,410 A2// CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/11 REFUNDING 2014 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2037

Day of Sale: 08/12 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE HOLLISTER WEEK OF 30,000 /A+/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 08/11 2014 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/13 MERCED IRRIGATION DISTRICT WEEK OF 29,985 /AA/ CALIFORNIA WATER AND HYDROELECTRIC 08/11 SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2014A MGR: Sutter Securities Incorporated, San Francisco SERIAL: 2015-2029 TERM: 2034, 2038 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION REMARK: Underlying S&P: A Stable

Day of Sale: 08/14 CITY OF HOMESTEAD,FLORIDA WEEK OF 25,495 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/11 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/14 STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH AND WEEK OF 22,535 // EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 08/11 REVENUE BONDS, WESTMINSTER SCHOOL, SERIES H MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/14 ALBANY CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 19,410 /A+/ NEW YORK 08/11 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis

Day of Sale: 08/13 CITY OF GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 19,265 A1/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/11 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2027 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Underlying Ratings

Moody’s A1 & S&P NAF

Day of Sale: 08/12 NEWBURGH CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,220 // NEW YORK 08/11 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 08/13 WEST VIRGINIA HOSPITAL FINANCE WEEK OF 19,115 A1/A+/ AUTHORITY 08/11 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING (VALLEY HEALTH SYSTEM OBLIGATED GROUP) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2034 TERM: 2044

Day of Sale: 08/14 DEFIANCE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OHIO WEEK OF 19,055 Aa3// DEFIANCE AND PAULDING COUNTIES 08/11 VARIOUS PURPOSE BONDS, SERIES 2014 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/14 BREA COMMUNITY BENEFIT FINANCING WEEK OF 19,000 /AA-/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 08/11 2014 WATER REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/12 TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 18,740 NR/NR/ FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 08/11 RETIREMENT FACILITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 (BUCKINGHAM SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY, INC. PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/13 SIMI VALLEY PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 18,000 /AA+/ FINANCING AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 08/11 REFUNDING LEASE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/13 FLORENCE-DARLINGTON COMMISSION FOR WEEK OF 15,675 A2/A/ TECHNICAL EDUCATION STUDENT FEE 08/11 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/14 SNYDER CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 15,000 Aaa// SCHOOL DISTRICT. TEXAS 08/11 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Moody’s Underlying Aa3 Rating

Day of Sale: 08/11 DARIEN. CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 14,480 Aaa// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/11 SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 08/12 STOCKTON PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 13,455 NR/BBB+/NR LIMITED OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS 08/11 (MOSHER REASSESSMENT DISTRICT 2014-1) SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/11 LOUISIANA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 13,000 Aa3/AA-/NR AUTHORITY, CITY OF BOSSIER 08/11 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock TERM: 2029, 2034, 2039

Day of Sale: 08/12 MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND WEEK OF 12,200 /A+/A+ SPECIAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/11 (WEST GERMANTOWN DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT) SENIOR SERIES 2014 MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore SERIAL: 2015-2027 EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 11,920 NR/A+/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 08/13 RICHLAND, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 11,500 // WATERWORKS UTILITY REVENUE 08/11 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/11 ALLENDALE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 11,075 Baa1// SOUTH CAROLINA 08/11 ENERGY SAVINGS SPECIAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/12 CITY OF ITHACA TOMPKINS COUNTY WEEK OF 9,795 Aa2// NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATIONS 08/11 PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUDNING BONDS 2014 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 08/12 TOWN OF SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK WEEK OF 9,700 NR/AAA/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2024

Day of Sale: 08/14 SAUGUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,180 // CALIFORNIA 08/11 CFD NO. 2006-1 (IMPROVEMENT AREA NO. 1), 2014 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/14 HARLANDALE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,010 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/12 TOWN OF CUMBERLAND, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 8,400 Aa3/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 08/11

SERIES 2014 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 08/12 EL PASO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRCT NO.20 WEEK OF 8,200 Aa2/NR/NR (ACADEMY) EL PASO COUNTY, COLORADO 08/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/14 SANFORD-FRITCH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,800 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT (HUTCHINSON, MOORE AND 08/11 CARSON COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 08/11 LEAKEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,795 // TEXAS 08/11 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 08/14 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 6,205 // AUTHORITY (COMMONWEALTH OF 08/11 PENNSYLVANIA) $4,145 SCHOOL BUILDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 14A $2,060M SCHOOL BUILDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES AA OF 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/12 HADDON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 5,880 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/11 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2026 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 08/13 PIXLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,700 /A/ CALIFORNIA 08/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2014, 2014 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 08/13 HALLSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,305 /A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/11 LIMITED TAX REFUNING TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/14 CHIMNEY HILL MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,190 /A-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 08/11 REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 08/12 ROCKY RIVER, OHIO WEEK OF 4,775 Aa2// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/11 EXP/ / BONDS MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus REMARK: Bank Qualified ROCKY RIVER, OHIO WEEK OF 4,640 Aa2// UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/11 EXP/ / BONDS MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus REMARK: Bank Qualified GARDEN CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, KS WEEK OF 4,100 NR/NR/ FINNEY COUNTY, STUDENT UNION, 08/11 BOOKSTORE AND DORMITORY SYSTEM REVENUE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/11 MT. LEBANON, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 3,895 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/11 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/12 BROCKWAY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,605 // JEFFERSON AND ELK COUNTIES 08/11 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 08/13 ALLEN COUNTY, HUMBOLDT, KANSAS WEEK OF 2,435 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 258 08/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION ADVANCED REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2021

Day of Sale: 08/11 SHERIDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.48J, WEEK OF 2,105 // OREGON 08/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 08/14 WILLAMINA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.30J, WEEK OF 2,000 // OREGON 08/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/13 LINN COUNTY, GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 1,750 // COUNTY BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014A 08/11 IOWA MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/13 MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, VARIOUS WEEK OF 1,100 NR/NR/ PURPOSE LIMITED TAX GENERAL 08/11 OBLIGATION, BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/14 MERCED IRRIGATION DISTRICT WEEK OF 890 /AA/ CALIFORNIA WATER AND HYDROELECTRIC 08/11 SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SEIRES 2014B (TAXABLE) MGR: Sutter Securities Incorporated, San Francisco SERIAL: 2015-2018 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION REMARK: Underlying: S&P: A Stable

Day of Sale: 08/14

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,776,605 (in 000‘s)