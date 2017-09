Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude extended losses on Tuesday, falling $1 at $97.08 per barrel, following Brent crude oil down after the European benchmark touched its lowest level in nine months.

The International Energy Agency said earlier that supplies were ample and the Atlantic Basin was even reported to be facing a glut. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)