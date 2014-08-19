Citigroup considers sale of Japan retail unit -source

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is considering the sale of its Japanese retail unit and has already approached about 10 banks, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the huge U.S. banking company faces poor prospects of turning around the retail operations here.

Citigroup is preparing the sale of retail operations of Citibank Japan, which has 33 branches and about 3.6 trillion yen ($US35 billion) in deposits, said the source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment. (1 US dollar = 102.9 Japanese yen)