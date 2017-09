DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Aug 21 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 160,870 // TRAVIS, WILLIAMSON & HAYS COUNTIES 08/25 SERIES 2014 $104,620M PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT BONDS $40,450M CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION $15,800M PUBLIC PROPERTY FINANCE CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/27 BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 116,000 A1/AA-/NR UTILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 08/25 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2038

Day of Sale: 08/27 CITIES OF DALLAS AND FORT WORTH, WEEK OF 99,050 NAF/A+/AA- TEXAS 08/25 DALLAS/FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JOINT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014E (NON-AMT) MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 08/27 ZIONSVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 95,120 /AA-/ BUILDING CORPORATION, INDIANA 08/25 $91,065M FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING, SERIES 2014B $ 4,055M TAXABLE FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING,SERIES 2014C MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 08/26 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 75,000 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/25 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 08/27 FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 61,355 Aa2/NR/AA (COUNTY OF BUTLER), OHIO 08/25 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: State Credit Enhancement

Underlying: Aa3/NR/AA

Day of Sale: 08/27 NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 57,125 A2/A/NR AUTHORITY 08/25 REVENUE BONDS ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL ISSUE, SERIES 2014A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York VIRGIN ISLANDS PUBLIC FINANCE WEEK OF 53,000 NR/BBB+/BBB AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 08/25 (VIRGIN ISLANDS GROSS RECEIPTS TAXES LOAN NOTE), SERIES 2014A (WORKING CAPITAL) MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 08/27 SAN ANTONIO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 // DISTRICT 08/25 VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN BEAR COUNTY, TEXAS) SERIES 2014A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SAN ANTONIO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 08/25 TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Underlying: Aa2/AA

Day of Sale: 08/26 WEST HARRIS COUNTY REGIONAL WATER WEEK OF 45,915 A1/A+/A+ AUTHORITY, TEXAS TAX-EXEMPT 08/25 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2029 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 08/25 CLIFTON HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 41,850 // CORPORATION EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS 08/25 (UPLIFT EDUCATION) $41,650M 2014A $220M TAXABLE 2014B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/28 MENLO PARK CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,015 Aa1/AAA/ (COUNTY OF SAN MATEO) 08/25 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 08/26 STOCKTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 34,980 A2/A+/ CALIFORNIA 08/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A (TAX EXEMPT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 08/27 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 32,690 // RICKENBACKER CAUSEWAY REVENUE BONDS 08/25 SERIES 2014 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas MESQUITE HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 31,500 NR/NR/BBB- DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 08/25 RETIREMENT FACILITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 (CHRISTIAN CARE CENTERS, INC PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: STABLE PEARLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 30,705 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/25 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 08/25 STATE OF ALASKA WEEK OF 30,585 Aa1/AA+/AA+ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, 08/25 SERIES 2014 (ALASKA NATIVE TRIBAL HEALTH CONSORTIUM HOUSING FACILITY PROJECT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE HEALTH AND EDUCATION FACILITIES WEEK OF 26,420 /A+/ BOARD OF THE COUNTY OF FRANKLIN, 08/25 TENNESSEE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS (THE UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTH “SEWANEE”) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 08/26 MONTGOMERY COUNTY CAPITAL RESOURCE WEEK OF 25,000 Aa3/NR/ CORPORATION, NEW YORK 08/25 BOCES-LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 08/26 EUCLID CITY SCHOOLS, OHIO WEEK OF 21,400 // REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/25 UNLIMITED TAX BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/27 HUNT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,270 A1/AA-/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 08/25 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MERCED COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3// 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 08/25 BONDS (SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/26 COUNTY OF PIPESTONE, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 18,065 MIG 1// MEDICAL CENTER REVENUE BOND 08/25 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2017

Day of Sale: 08/26 CITY OF SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 18,000 /AA+/AA+ GROSS RECEIPTS TAX IMPROVEMENT 08/25 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SERIAL: 2020-2029

Day of Sale: 08/26 MONTEBELLO PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 18,000 /A-/ AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE 08/25 5MM TAXABLE/13MM TAX EXEMPT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAXABLE: 14-25

TAX EXEMPT: 14-28

Day of Sale: 08/27 CUERO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 16,000 // TEXAS, TAX EXEMPT MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SAUGUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,480 // CFD NO. 2006-1 (IMPROVEMENT AREA 08/25 NO. 3) SENIOR 2014 SPECIAL TAX BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/27 VILLAGE OF BEDFORD PARK WEEK OF 11,660 // COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 08/25

CONSISTING OF: $4,630M FIRST LIEN WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A $7,030M FIRST LIEN TAXABLE WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee NORTHWOOD LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,870 // OHIO, GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED 08/25 TAX BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/27 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 10,000 Aaa// HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA 08/25 EXP/ / MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, (THE TEMPO AT ENCORE APARTMENTS) SERIES 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/27 HUNTINGTON BEACH CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2// DISTRICT 08/25 2015A GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (ELECTION OF 2002) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: DELAYED DELIVERY

Day of Sale: 08/28 CITY OF CENTERTON, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 9,995 A2/AA/ WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS 08/25 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2045 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Underlying Moody’s Baa3

Day of Sale: 08/26 ST. CLAIR COUNTY TOWNSHIP HIGH WEEK OF 9,800 /A+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT #204 (O‘FALLON) 08/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/28 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,435 /AA/ DISTRICT NO. 400, TEXAS 08/25 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: BANK QUALIFLIED

Day of Sale: 08/26 VILLAGE OF BEDFORD PARK WEEK OF 9,005 // COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 08/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee ODONNELL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,930 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/25 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying S&P A+

Day of Sale: 08/27 UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 8,620 Aa2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2035 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 08/26 PECOS-BARSTOW-TOYAH INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 8,067 /AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFLIED

Day of Sale: 08/27 SAUGUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,000 // CFD NO. 2006-2 (IMPROVEMENT AREA 08/25 NO. 2) 2014 SPECIAL TAX BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/28 THE MONMOUTH COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 6,980 Aaa/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 08/25 *TAXABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2014-2020 TEMECULA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,500 // DISTRICT 08/25 CFD NO. 2011-1, 2014 SPECIAL TAX BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/27 LYCOMING COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,000 /AA/ WATER & SEWER REVENUE BONDS 08/25 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2029 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. THE MONMOUTH COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 2,735 Aaa/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 08/25 WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2014-2020

Day of Sale: 08/26 TOWN OF CHESTER, NEW YORK WEEK OF 2,505 UR/NR/ **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 08/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 08/28 PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 2,500 NR/A-/ MISSOURI MACON COUNTY WATERWORKS 08/25 REVENUE 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2028-2033

Day of Sale: 08/25 HAPPY VALLEY UNION ELEMENTARY WEEK OF 2,495 /A+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 08/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES A CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/26 SAUGUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,745 // CFD NO. 2006-1 (IMPROVEMENT AREA 08/25 NO. 3) SUBORDINATE 2014 SPECIAL TAX BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/27 STOCKTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,640 A2/A+/ CALIFORNIA 08/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 08/27 HYDESVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,100 /A/ DISTRICT (HUMBOLDT COUNTY), 08/25 CALIFORNIA MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 08/26 HUNTINGTON BEACH CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 500 Aa2// DISTRICT 08/25 2014A GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (ELECTION OF 2002) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/28

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,428,477 (in 000‘s)