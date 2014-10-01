FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Clariant options trading surges, calls snapped up
October 1, 2014
October 1, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Clariant options trading surges, calls snapped up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Clariant call options saw a surge in activity today along with hefty trading of its cash shares on market deal chatter tied to Evonik.

** Combined Nov + Dec call volume soars to 9,167 vs just 1,133 on put side, and some contracts easily see highest volume ever.

** June 2015 18.0 calls see biggest volume of 11,105, double the contract’s current open interest. Dec 18.0 call volume next highest at 3,292.

** Dec 17.5 calls see volume of 1,910, or more than 7x the open interest. Dec 17.5 calls had only traded on a handful of days this year prior to today’s session.

** Even with activity, Clariant implied vols dip, with the stock's rise bucking broader market. Chart: link.reuters.com/mus92w

** Little activity seen in Evonik options. (RM: eric.burroughs.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
