DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Day of Sale: 10/07 CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 462,555 Aaa/AAA/NR SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/06 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA1/AA- DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND POWER OF WEEK OF 450,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES 10/06 POWER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/8

Day of Sale: 10/09 PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND NEW WEEK OF 400,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- JERSEY AMT 10/06 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 10/07 GRAND RIVER DAM AUTHORITY WEEK OF 314,030 A1/A+/A CONSISTING OF: 10/06 $227,550M REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A $ 86,480M REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND NEW WEEK OF 250,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- JERSEY TAXABLE 10/06 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York TERM: 2034 REMARK: IOI 10/6

Day of Sale: 10/07 ARIZONA HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 205,060 /AA-/AA- REVENUE BONDS 10/06 (BANNER HEALTH), SERIES 2014A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CONROE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 126,425 Aaa/AA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 10/06 AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: AAA/Aa2

Day of Sale: 10/06 STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY WEEK OF 116,770 Aa1// HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 10/06 SERIES 188 (NON-AMT) AND SERIES 189 (AMT) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 10/07/2014

Day of Sale: 10/08 MCKINNEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 100,500 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/06 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 10/07 CITY OF CHARLOTTE STORM WATER WEEK OF 98,805 Aa1/AAA/ REFUNDING REVENUE NORTH CAROLINA 10/06 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 10/08 FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 93,160 Aa1/AA+/ GEORGIA 10/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2033

Day of Sale: 10/08 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 80,855 // AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PHOENIX 10/06 ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (GREAT HEARTS ACADEMIES PROJECT) SERIES 2014A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 10/08 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 75,000 A2/A/ HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 10/06 (UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS HEALTH SYSTEM, INC.), SERIES 2014A SERIES 2014B (VARIABLE RATE REMARKETED OBLIGATIONS) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 10/08 STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 71,000 /A-/A- WASTEWATER REVENUE REFUNDING 10/06 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2029 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 10/07 NEWBERRY INVESTING IN CHILDREN‘S WEEK OF 62,500 A1/A/ EDUCATION “NICE”, SOUTH CAROLINA 10/06 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 10/07 SOUTH DAKOTA CONSERVANCY DISTRICT WEEK OF 60,210 Aaa/AAA/NR STATE REVOLVING FUND PROGRAM BONDS 10/06 CONSISTING OF: $ 9,080M TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS $51,130M REVENUE BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NEW HAVEN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 58,000 Aa3/A+/ CALIFORNIA 10/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 10/08 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 55,250 Aa2/NR/NR AGENCY 10/06 EXP/ / AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES E MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: Retail Order Period 10/8

Institutional Pricing 10/9 ST. VRAIN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 51,000 // RE-1J, COLORADO 10/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: MOODY‘S RATING: AA2 STATE INTERCEPT

(AA2 UNDERLYING)

S&P RATING: AA-STATE INTERCEPT

(AA UNDERLYING)

Day of Sale: 10/07 GUNNISON WATERSHED SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 // DISTRICT RE-1J, COLORADO 10/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 10/09 ROYAL OAK SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 43,345 // COUNTY OF OAKLAND, 2014 REFUNDING 10/06 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD UNITY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 40,740 // UNITY TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY 10/06 SEWER REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $31,380,000 TAX-EXEMPT & $9,360,000 TAXABLE MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2037 REMARK: S&P A- UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 10/08 JOHNSTOWN-MONROE LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 37,000 /AA/ DISTRICT, OHIO 10/06 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2016-2053

Day of Sale: 10/08 FLORIDA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 34,910 NR/NR/NR CORPORATION 10/06 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (MIAMI ARTS CHARTER SCHOOL PROJECT) $30,000M SERIES 2014A TAX-EXEMPT $4,910M SERIES 2014B TAXABLE MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte REMARK: SERIES 2014A: 24,29,34 & 44

SERIES 2014B: 2023

Day of Sale: 10/08 BARBERS HILL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 32,205 //

DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/06 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2015-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 10/07 CAMPBELL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 31,000 Aa2//AA+ CALIFORNIA 10/06 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/07 LAS VIRGENES UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 28,000 Aa2// DISTRICT REFUNDING, CALIFORNIA 10/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2031

Day of Sale: 10/08 CITY OF COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 26,910 Aa2/AA/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/06 (HOSPITALITY FEE PLEDGE) SERIES 2014 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2026-2044

Day of Sale: 10/09 GOVERNMENT UTILITY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 22,000 A2/A/ (LEHIGH UTILITY SYSTEM), FLORIDA 10/06 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 10/09 SAN CARLOS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,000 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION 10/06 OF 2012 SERIES B CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. CITY OF GALVESTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 20,925 A1//A+ WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 10/06 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago CONROE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 20,380 Aa2/AA/ TEXAS 10/06 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS (NON PSF) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 10/06 LAUDE SCHOOL DISTRICT, MISSOURI WEEK OF 19,030 NR/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014 10/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 10/07 RINCON VALLEY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2014A 10/06 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 10/07 NORTH LAWRENCE COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 16,800 /AA+/ BUILDING CORPORATION, INDIANA 10/06 FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

Day of Sale: 10/06 CITY OF BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK WEEK OF 16,780 A2/NR/ TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT 10/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 10/07 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 464 WEEK OF 16,180 A1// LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS 10/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 10/07 CITY OF LAREDO, TEXAS WEEK OF 13,940 Aa2/AA/AA CONSISTING OF: 10/06 $6,185M COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE, CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION $7,755M PUBLIC PROPERTY FINANCE CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis SWEET HOME CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,885 /A+/ NEW YORK 10/06 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 10/08 CITY OF LAREDO, TEXAS WEEK OF 12,125 A1/AA-/AA- WATERWORKS & SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 10/06 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CITY OF LAREDO, TEXAS WEEK OF 11,360 A2/AA/ INTERNATIONAL TOLL BRIDGE SYSTEM 10/06 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. BUSINESS FINANCE AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 11,000 B2/B+/ STATE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE 10/06 SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS REMARKETING (CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. PROJECT), SERIES 2013 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/08 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 10,000 Aaa/NR/NR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY 10/06 EXP/ / MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A (THE TEMPO AT ENCORE APARTMENTS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/07 CARROLL COUNTY PUBLIC WATER WEEK OF 9,725 NR/A/ SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 1 REFUNDING 10/06 REVENUE 2014A, MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 10/08 CITY OF DEER PARK, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,705 NR/AA+/NR (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 10/06 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY) CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 10/07 TOLLAND, CONNECTICUT GENERAL WEEK OF 9,465 NR/AAA/ OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014 10/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 10/08 LAUREL SCHOOL DISTRICT, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 8,755 A1// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/06 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 10/08 FREER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,709 /AAA/ TEXAS 10/06 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2022-2037

Day of Sale: 10/08 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS-ECONOMIC WEEK OF 8,300 Baa3// DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 10/06 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (FMU STUDENT HOUSING LLC-FRANCIS MARION UNIVERSITY PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2024 TERM: 2026, 2034

Day of Sale: 10/07 THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ST. JOSEPH WEEK OF 6,280 /AA+/ (BUCHANAN COUNTY, MISSOURI) 10/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2031-2034 REMARK: MO DIRECT DEPOSIT

UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 10/09 CITY OF GALVESTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,245 Aa3//AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 10/06 SERIES 2014 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago LA PORTE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,115 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 10/06 REFUNDING 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2031

Day of Sale: 10/08 CHIPPEWA HILLS, SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,990 Aa2// MICHIGAN 10/06 2015 REFUNDING BONDS COUNTIES OF MECOSTA, ISABELLA & OSCEOLA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) RADNOR TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,800 Aa1// DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVNIA 10/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 NOT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 10/09 SCHENECTADY CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,070 /NR/ NEW YORK 10/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 10/07 PERU CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,335 NR/A+/

NEW YORK 10/06 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 10/09 OLD BRIDGE MUNICIPAL UTILITIES WEEK OF 4,250 Aa2// AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 10/06 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2023

Day of Sale: 10/07 ARMSTRONG SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,535 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION 2014 10/06 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 10/08 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 3,280 /A/ AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF 10/06 MARICOPA, ARIZONA SUBORDINATE SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (CHRISTIAN CARE RETIREMENT APARTMENTS, INC), SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 10/08 TOWN OF PENFIELD, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,090 Aa2// **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 10/06 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 10/07 CITY OF FLORESVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,955 // (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISON OF THE 10/06 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN WILSON COUNTY) ELECTRIC LIGHT AND POWER SYSTEM JUNIOR LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2015-2027 REMARK: RATINGS: APPLIED FOR WAMEGO GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 1,740 NR/A+/ REFUNDING SERIES 2014 KANSAS 10/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 10/07 CARROLL COUNTY, PUBLIC WATER WEEK OF 1,265 NR/A/ SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 1 REFUNDING 10/06 REVENUE 2014B, MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 10/08 WABASH CITY SCHOOLS BUILDING WEEK OF 1,075 /AA+/ CORPORATION 10/06 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2014B **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2017-2023

Day of Sale: 10/06 HOLYOKE SCHOOL DISTRICT, COLORADO WEEK OF 1,055 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/06 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: MOODY‘S RATING: AA2 STATE INTERCEPT

Day of Sale: 10/08

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,612,804 (in 000‘s)