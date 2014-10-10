FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dynegy sets price talk on new US$5.1bn high-yield bond
October 10, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Dynegy sets price talk on new US$5.1bn high-yield bond

Mike Gambale

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (IFR) - Dynegy set price talk Friday morning on a new $5.1bn high-yield acquisition finance bond expected to price later in the day.

Leads set talk at 6.75% area on a minimum $US2bn five-year non-call 2.5; 7.375% area on a US$1.5-2.0bn eight-year non-call four; and 7.75% area on a US$1.0-1.5bn 10-year non-call five.

Morgan Stanley is lead-left on the deal, which will partly finance the acquisition of coal and gas assets from Duke Energy and private equity firm Energy Capital Partners for US$6.25bn. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

