BUZZ-GS re-aligns outlook on US autos sector, Ford cut to "neutral"

** GS cuts Ford to “neutral” and removes GM from its conviction buy list, as part of a sector wide revision to reflected a more subdued sales outlook.

** Also removes Goodyear from “conviction buy” list.

** Cuts Ford PT to $17 from $21, noting that “key catalysts are pushed out.”

** Other upgrades include Borg Warner and Delphi to buy, and Federal Mogul to neutral. Downgrades Lear to neutral.

** Analyst Patrick Archambault wrote aggregate light vehicle volume is expected “to take a pause expanding at 3% and 3.8% in 2014 and 2015 vs. our previous expectations of 4.2% and 5.9%.”

** “While we are not calling for an end to global auto growth, we do expect sales to be more subdued,” according to the report.

** Report states 3Q 2014 results likely a "non-issue" for majority of companies in coverage universe, but more downside risk expected in 4Q14 given recent level of sales incentives and softening European economy.