FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Citi up, JPM, WFC lag after Q3 results
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Citi up, JPM, WFC lag after Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Citigroup up 1.6%, JPM down 1% and Wells Fargo down 1.5% after reporting 3Q earnings.

** Shares of Citigroup traded higher by 3%, bouncing above 50 DMA in early trading and recover after four straight days of losses. Chart: link.reuters.com/byn23w

** JPM and Wells continue to trade below key trend line but recover from day’s lows.

** Nomura research report notes Citi’s profit beat driven by better-than-forecast FICC revenues. Analyst Steven Chubak, who rates stock a buy with a $62 PT, wrote that stock should outperform based on the report.

** Credit Suisse research analyst said JPM’s strong FICC results present “upside risk” to broker’s FICC estimates for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, scheduled to report 3Q results Thursday and Friday, respectively. (RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.