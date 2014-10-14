FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill to distribute ConAgra condiments, popcorn in Brazil
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Cargill to distribute ConAgra condiments, popcorn in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc and food maker ConAgra Foods Inc announced a partnership on Tuesday to market and distribute Hunt’s condiments and Act II microwave popcorn in Brazil.

Cargill will distribute ConAgra’s U.S.-produced tomato ketchup, mustard and barbecue sauces nationwide and its Brazilian-made popcorn in Sao Paulo state beginning this month.

The companies noted 4.5-percent annual growth in Brazil’s condiment market over the past three years and strong growth potential for microwave popcorn sales to the expanding middle class.

For the release, click on: bit.ly/1z7JLoA

Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.