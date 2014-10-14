FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pratt & Whitney signs contract with Pentagon for next F-35 engines-sources
October 14, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Pratt & Whitney signs contract with Pentagon for next F-35 engines-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has signed a contract with the Pentagon for a seventh batch of F135 engines to power the F-35 fighter plane built by Lockheed Martin Corp, sources familiar with the agreement said Tuesday.

The contract will cover 36 engines, and should be followed in coming weeks with a contract for an eighth batch of additional engines. Together, the two contracts are valued at over $1 billion, the sources said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by G Crosse)

