BUZZ-IPOs: Negative surprises heighten price sensitivity
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Five companies, about half last week’s total, achieved public listings this week as buyside becomes increasingly price sensitive given inconsistent performance of some recent deals.

** For example, investors in the Wayfair IPO, priced earlier this month, have been on a roller coaster ride. Shares of the technology company traded as high as 34 percent and as low as 22 percent below their initial price.

** Zayo, a below-range pricing, and Dominion Midstream, priced at mid-point, enjoyed successful debuts this week, proof that deals are still getting done even in choppy markets. Both stocks currently trading well above offer, particularly Dominion, up 33 percent.

** Buyside accounts saying they remain interested in companies featuring growth, strong balance sheets and sustainable earnings, but keenly focused on price.

** ECM bankers advising IPO clients who might be valuation sensitive to push their plans into 2015.

** Follow-on equity and convertible issuance in certain industry sectors expected to continue into year-end.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
