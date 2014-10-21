BUZZ-Betting on the U.S. consumer

** Things may be looking up for US consumer discretionary stocks heading into the busiest shopping period of the year.

** Better consumer sentiment, stronger US$, declining oil prices and opportunities to load up on certain stocks after recent weakness bode well for the S&P 1500 consumer discretionary index.

** Index has recovered about 40% of value lost in a month, posted 3rd consecutive close higher on Monday.

** Sector hit especially hard since September, dropping 6.5 pct. In comparison, S&P 1500 consumer staples index lost just 2%. Chart: link.reuters.com/xyb33w

** Discretionary stocks have lagged the more defensive consumer staples sector globally.

** US discretionary stocks largely insulated from global slowdown, generate nearly 70 pct of annual revenue domestically. Chart: link.reuters.com/bac33w

** Home Depot, Lowe‘s, Target, Kohl’s among companies deriving bulk of their revenue from North America.

** Index has inched back above the 200-DMA which has historically proved a strong support, with exception of Aug 2011 around S&P's downgrade of US credit. Chart: link.reuters.com/dac33w (RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)