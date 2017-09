WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday paused its reviews of proposed mergers between AT&T Inc and DirecTV and Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc over the issue of confidential programming agreements.

The FCC said it will pause its informal 180-day “shot clock” to decide how to handle highly confidential documents related to programming agreements with content companies. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh)