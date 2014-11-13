FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-PRA Health Sciences: Shares lift in strong debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Life sciences contract research organization’s shares bounce 11 pct in strong debut, after pricing downsized offering at a more palatable level.

** Offering size reduced to 17 mln shares and priced at $18, below $20-$23 range.

** Sponsor KKR opted not to sell portion of controlling stake.

** Stock opened at $18.55, trading near intraday high of$20.06, valuing company at $1.13 bln.

** IPO raised $305.6 mln.

** Company intends to use proceeds to redeem aggregate principal of senior notes and to repay borrowings under senior secured term loan facility.

** KKR co-bookrunner along with Jefferies, Citigroup, UBS, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo. (RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
