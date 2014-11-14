FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-FibroGen: Shares up in strong debut, IPO size increased
#Switzerland Market Report
November 14, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-FibroGen: Shares up in strong debut, IPO size increased

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Shares of biopharmaceutical company focused on treatment of fibrosis up 21 pct at $21.86 in strong debut, after offering size increased to meet overwhelming demand.

** Company sold additional 1 mln shares, priced 8.1 mln shares at $18, slightly below top end of $16-$19 range.

** Sources say deal was multiple times oversubscribed.

** IPO raised $145.8 mln.

** AstraZeneca , one of company’s collaborative partners, concurrently purchasing $20 mln worth of shares in private placement at IPO price.

** Stock opened at $23, hit high of $23.45, valuing company at $1.3 bln.

** Company intends to use proceeds from public offering and private placement to commercialize its un-partnered product candidates such as FG-3019, corneal implants and other HIF-PH inhibitors.

** FibroGen reserved up to 5 pct of offering for sale of shares at IPO price to certain individuals associated with company. Company’s directors, executive officers or employees did not participate in directed share program. (RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

