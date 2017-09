DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Nov 21 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US OF UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107.

ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- THE ILLINOIS STATE TOLL HIGHWAY WEEK OF 270,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 11/24 TOLL HIGHWAY SENIOR REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES D (REFUNDING) MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland SERIAL: 2018-2025

Day of Sale: 11/25 MCHENRY COUNTY CONSERVATION WEEK OF 110,970 Aa1/AA+/NR DISTRICT 11/24 MCHENRY COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2027 $35MM LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY WEEK OF 70,000 A1/A-/NR METRO GOVERNMENT, KENTUCKY 11/24 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE BONDS, 2001 SERIES B, (LOUISVILLE GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY PROJECT) $35,000M COUNTY OF TRIMBLE, KENTUCKY POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE BONDS 2001 SERIES B, (LOUISVILLE GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SCHOOL DISTRICT 27J WEEK OF 48,625 Aa2/AA-/NR ADAMS AND WELD COUNTIES AND 11/24 THE CITY AND COUNTY OF BROOMFIELD, COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 11/24 BOURBON COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 40,805 NR/A/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 234, 11/24 KANSAS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2040

Day of Sale: 11/24 BRISTOL, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 35,655 NR/NR/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 11/24 REVENUE BONDS (THE FALLS@BRISTOL PROJECT) CONSISTING OF: $ 6,430M SERIES A TAXABLE CITY APPROPRIATION $29,225M SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis KENTUCKY HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 30,000 Aaa/AAA/ 2014 SERIES B (TAXABLE) 11/24 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 11/25 CHESTER COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 25,830 // DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 11/24 (RENAISSANCE ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL PROJECT), SERIES OF 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee BUCKS COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 24,280 Aaa// AUTHORITY 11/24 GUARANTEED COLLEGE BUILDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: COUNTY GUARANTEED GARNET VALLEY PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 24,000 /AA/ DISTRICT 11/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 11/24 CITY OF LAREDO, TEXAS DAILY 21,160 A1/A+/AA SPORTS VENUE SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte WINDHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 18,680 NR/AA-/ NEW HAMPSHIRE 11/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 11/25 YUMA/LA PAZ COUNTIES COMMUNITY WEEK OF 16,535 Aa3/A+/ COLLEGE DISTRICT OF 11/24 YUMA AND LA PAZ COUNTIES, ARIZONA (ARIZONA WESTERN COLLEGE) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/25 HAMBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2018-2028

Day of Sale: 11/24 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,665 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT NO. 50, TEXAS 11/24 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP

Day of Sale: 11/24 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,565 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 30, TEXAS 11/24 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 11/25 VILLAGE OF ASHWAUBENON WEEK OF 9,240 // BROWN COUNTY, WISCONSIN 11/24 CONSISTING OF: $7,400M GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES $1,840M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee PERKASIE REGIONAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 9,130 /A+/ BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/24 WATER & SEWER REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2027 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 376 WEEK OF 8,960 NR/A+/ RICE COUNTY STERLING 11/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2033

Day of Sale: 11/24 CITY OF GREENWOOD, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 7,960 Aa3/A+/ COMBINED PUBLIC UTILITY SYSTEM 11/24 REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 11/25 LIVERPOOL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,755 NR/AA-/ NEW YORK 11/24 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 11/25 CITY OF BERWYN, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 6,650 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/24 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: S&P UNDERLYING RATING: A

Day of Sale: 11/24 SNOWFLAKE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,710 A// NO. 5 OF NAVAJO COUNTY, ARIZONA 11/24 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 11/25 TOWNSHIP OF NEWBERRY WEEK OF 2,890 /AA-/ YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A & B OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 11/25 MORAVIA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,040 /AA/ CAYUGA, ONONDAGA AND TOMPKINS 11/24 COUNTIES NEW YORK SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING (SERIAL) BONDS, 2014 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: AA+ S&P UNDERLYING BUFFALO SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-4J WEEK OF 1,380 NR/AA-/NR IN LOGAN, MORGAN AND WASHINGTON 11/24 COUNTIES, COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 11/25

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 804,325 (in 000‘s)