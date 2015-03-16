Contact lens makers face pricing lawsuits in U.S.

(Reuters) - At least a dozen lawsuits have been filed against the four major U.S. contact lens makers in recent weeks, with some alleging that the companies colluded or conspired to increase prices.

In the past two weeks, complaints have been filed on behalf of big box stores such as Costco against market leader Johnson & Johnson Vision and by consumers as proposed class actions against CooperVision Inc, Alcon Laboratories Inc, Bausch & Lomb Inc, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care and ABB Optical Group.

