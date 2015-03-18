Longview Power cleared to exit Chapter 11 with financing deal

(Reuters) - A bankruptcy judge gave the green light on Monday to Power producer Longview Power LLC to enter into a $275 million loan deal that will enable it to exit Chapter 11.

In doing so, Chief Judge Brendan Shannon of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington brought Longview Power’s nearly two-year-old bankruptcy to an end. Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc, Capital Markets LLC, KKR Corporate Lending LLC and Third Avenue Trust are providing the loan.

