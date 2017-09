(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp and Oracle America Inc have objected to RadioShack’s sale of its stores, citing concerns about licensed products used by the bankrupt electronics retailer.

Microsoft in court papers filed Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware said licenses of its software held by RadioShack are copyrighted materials that “may not be assumed or assigned without Microsoft’s consent.”

