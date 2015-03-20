COURTSHIP: Oil slump gives Akin Gump, Kirkland & Ellis business

(Reuters) - Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Kirkland & Ellis have been picking up work in America’s oil patch, where the crash in crude prices is raising concerns that some energy companies will be forced into bankruptcy if they cannot keep up with their bills.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware approved motions made by four Akin Gump attorneys to represent oil and gas company Quicksilver Resources Inc. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company filed for Chapter 11 on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ExlDZB