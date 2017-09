(Reuters) - “Brand advocates” who worked from a script and did no selling of their own are entitled to overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday.

Marketing firm ActionLink LLC never denied the brand advocates were its employees; instead, it claimed they fell into the FLSA’s exemptions for outside sales representatives and administrative employees.

