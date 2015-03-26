BRIEF-Continental Resources cuts weighting production growth has on executive bonuses

March 26 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc

* Cuts weighting of production growth for executive bonus plan by 6 percentage points

* Says executive bonus program now weighted 34 percent toward production growth, had been 40 percent

* Says executive bonus program weighted 33 percent toward net cash from operating activities

* Says executive bonus program weighted 33 percent toward proved developed finding and development cost per boe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)