DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Day of Sale: 04/01 ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC AGENCY WEEK OF 585,000 A1/A/A+ POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE 03/30 REFUNDINIG MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 03/31 THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 500,000 Aa2/AA/AA CALIFORNIA GENERAL REVENUE BONDS 03/30 2015 SERIES AQ (TAXABLE) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: Maturity: 05/15/2115

Day of Sale: 04/01 NEW YORK CITY MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 447,770 Aa2/AA+/AA+ FINANCE AUTHORITY 03/30 SECOND RESOLUTION WATER AND SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: DUE: 2025-2032 AND 2037-2039

ROP: MONDAY AND INST. TUESDAY

Day of Sale: 03/30 UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HOSPITAL WEEK OF 260,000 /A+/ AUTHORITY 03/30 REFUNDING REVENUE IMPROVEMENT BONDS KUHA SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2045

Day of Sale: 03/31 UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 250,220 Aa3/AA/AA- 2015 SERIES A 03/30 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 03/31 CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 250,000 A1/A/A+ SERIES 2015A 03/30 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2033

Day of Sale: 03/31 PORTSMOUTH GATEWAY GROUP LLC- WEEK OF 235,000 Baa2/NR/BBB SERIES 2015 (AMT) 03/30 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2053

Day of Sale: 04/01 CITY OF LUBBOCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 231,420 Aa2/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/30 TAX AND WATERWORKS REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 2 SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 04/01 THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF DAILY 224,515 Aa3/AA-/ PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA SERIES 2015D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2032 KANSAS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 200,715 Aa3/AA-/ REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015G 03/30 (STATE OF KANSAS, NATIONAL BIO AND AGRO-DEFENSE FACILITY) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF PHILADELPHIA WEEK OF 180,000 A1/A/A+ WATER AND WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS, 03/30 SERIES 2015B ONLINE ROADSHOW MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/31 THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 178,360 Aa2/AA/ CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 03/30 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES D2015-A AND REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015-B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 03/30 MATANUSKA-SUSITNA BOROUGH WEEK OF 163,975 Aa1/AA+/AA+ STATE OF ALASKA LEASE REVENUE 03/30 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 (GOOSE CREEK CORRECTIONAL CENTER PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/01 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 163,250 Baa2/BBB/NR AGENCY REVENUE BONDS, BOSTON 03/30 MEDICAL CENTER ISSUE SERIES D 2015 (GREEN BONDS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York LOS ANGELES COUNTY SANITATION WEEK OF 150,000 /A+/AA- DISTRICTS FINANCING AUTHORITY 03/30 CAPITAL PROJECTS REVENUE BONDS, 2015 SERIES A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/01 NEW JERSEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY WEEK OF 117,000 A1/A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/30 2015 SERIES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 112,985 Aa2/AA/ EBC 03/30 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 03/31 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 103,280 // STATE OF NEW YORK 03/30 SCHOOL DISTRICT REVENUE BONDS FINANCE PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A B AND C MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2039 REMARK: AGM INSURED (A2/AA)

AA3/NR/AA- (UNDERLYING SERIES (A&C)

NR/A+/AA- (UNDERLYING SERIES B)

Day of Sale: 04/01 UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA WEEK OF 103,000 Aa2/AA-/ SYSTEM REVENUE AND REVENUE 03/30 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 A&B (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/31 ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS REFUNDING WEEK OF 103,000 Aa3/A+/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 03/30 UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA PROJECTS (13MM TAXABLE/90MM TAX EXEMPT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 04/01 WACO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 97,985 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 03/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford SERIAL: 2015-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 95,970 Aaa/AAA/ MICHIGAN 03/30 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte TERM: 2018

Day of Sale: 03/30 MANATEE COUNTY PUBLIC UTILITIES, WEEK OF 87,075 Aa2//AA+ FLORIDA 03/30 REVENUE REFUNDING IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 03/31 CITY OF NORFOLK WATER REVENUE & WEEK OF 84,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ WATER REVENUE REFUNDING, VIRGINIA 03/30 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2020-2038 CITY OF HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA WEEK OF 77,745 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS AND 03/30 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 04/01 MANSFIELD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 74,680 Aaa//AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: DUE: 2016-2021 AND 2023-2033

UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA2/AA+

Day of Sale: 03/30 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 69,980 NR/NR/ COMMISSION 03/30 HEALTH CARE FACILITIES FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 04/01 (PENNBYRN AT MARYFIELD) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/01 CITY OF NEW BRITAIN WEEK OF 56,000 A2/AA/ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/30 REFUNDING PENSION BONDS, 2015 SERIES A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2026 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: BAA1/A

Day of Sale: 03/31 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCING WEEK OF 55,695 /BB+/ AUTHORITY 03/30 ALLIANCE CHARTER SCHOOL LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 04/01 CITY OF PEARLAND, TEXAS WEEK OF 47,790 Aa2// PERMANENT IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING 03/30 BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 03/31 BOISE-KUNA IRRIGATION DISTRICT WEEK OF 40,930 A3// ARROWHEAD HYDROELECTRIC REVENUE 03/30 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/02 PHOENIX INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 40,655 // AUTHORITY, 03/30 EDUCATION FACILITIES REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING LEGACY BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2045

Day of Sale: 03/31 NARRAGANSETT BAY COMMISSION WEEK OF 39,710 /AA-/ WASTEWATER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 03/30 BONDS 2015 SERIES A, RHODE ISLAND MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ERIE COUNTY CONVENTION CENTER WEEK OF 36,000 Aa2/AA/ AUTHORITY 03/30 GUARANTEED HOTEL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2036 REMARK: (STABLE OUTLOOK) FOREST GROVE CAMPUS, OREGON WEEK OF 35,000 // IMPROVEMENT REVENUE REFUNDNG BONDS 03/30 PACIFIC UNIVERSITY, SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/01 WASHINGTON AND LEE UNIVERSITY, WEEK OF 34,090 Aa2/AA/ VIRGINIA 03/30 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2040, 2043

Day of Sale: 03/31 RHODE ISLAND CONVENTION CENTER WEEK OF 31,315 // AUTHORITY, REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 03/30 2015 SERIES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 30,000 Aa// PASS THROUGH TOLL UNLIMITED TAX 03/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/30 SCHOOL BOARD OF VOLUSIA COUNTY WEEK OF 29,000 Aa3/A-/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 03/30 PARTICIPATION MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/01 LOWER MAGNOLIA GREEN COMMUNITY WEEK OF 28,490 NR/NR/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, VIRGINIA 03/30 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/31 PANAMA-BUENA VISTA UNION SCHOOL WEEK OF 27,750 A3/A-/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 03/30 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION (2006 SCHOOL CONSTRUCT8ION PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/01 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 26,800 NR/NR/BBB REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 03/30 SERIES 2015A (MARQUETTE PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATING (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 03/31 UPPER ARLINGNTON, OHIO WEEK OF 26,025 Aaa/AAA/ VARIOUS PURPOSE LIMITED 03/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $20,000M - SERIES A $ 6,025M - SERIES B - REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/01 READING AREA WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 25,000 // BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/30 WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 03/30 MISSOURI HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 21,360 Baa2/BBB+/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE 03/30 (MARYVILLE UNIVERSITY OF ST. LOUIS PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: ROP: 04/01

Day of Sale: 04/02 SEDONA-OAK JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,850 Aa2// DISTRICT NO. 9 OF 03/30 COCONINO & YAVAPAI COUNTIES, ARIZONA REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2020-2028 TERM: 2015

Day of Sale: 03/31 CITY OF LEWISVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 20,080 // COMBINATION CONTRACT REVENUE AND 03/30 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REFUNDING BONDS (CASTLE HILLS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 3 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 REMARK: /AA/(/BBB/) AGM INSURED

Day of Sale: 04/01 BRENTWOOD UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,580 Aa2// DISTRICT 03/30 SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS-2015 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York NORTH PENN WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 17,985 Aa3// MONTGOMERY COUNTY,PENNSYLVANIA 03/30 WATER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 03/31 UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 16,705 Aa2/AA/ EBC 03/30 TAXABLE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 03/31 LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 16,680 /A+/ BOARD OF EDUCATION OCEAN COUNTY 03/30 NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/31 CITY OF CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 15,290 A2/A/ TAXABLE ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY 03/30 DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 (CORE CITY FUND) MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas LYNNWOOD PUBLIC FACILITIES DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,625 // CONVENTION CENTER CENTER REVENUE 03/30 REFUNDING BONDS. SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/01 LANSDALE BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 14,025 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/30 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 03/31 CITY OF LUBBOCK, TEXAS ELECTRIC WEEK OF 13,330 A1/AA-/A+ LIGHT AND POWER SYSTEM REVENUE 03/30 BONDS, SERIESJ 2015 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 04/01 ALEDO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 13,195 /AAA/AAA TEXAS 03/30 /EXP/EXP UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2033-2035 CABS: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 03/31 WARWICK VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,585 Aa2// DISTRICT ORANGE COUNTY, NEW YORK 03/30 SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/31 CITY OF SOMERTON, ARIZONA WEEK OF 11,430 /A+/ PLEDGED REVENUE & REVENUE 03/30 REFUNDING OBLIGATIONS, SERIES 2015

PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 11,005 /A-/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 03/30 URSINUS COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/01 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 11,000 // DISTRICT NO. 26, TEXAS 03/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/30 FLORIDA GOVERNMENTAL UTILITY WEEK OF 10,355 A2// AUTHORITY 03/30 GOLDEN GATE UTILITY MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2030-2035 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Underlying S&P ‘A+’ Rating

Day of Sale: 03/31 MID VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 03/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2020-2030 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: /BBB+/

Day of Sale: 04/01 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,755 A3// DISTRICT #391, TEXAS 03/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 03/31 DUNKLIN R-V SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 9,250 /AA+/ JEFFERSON COUNTY, MISSOURI 03/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM)

Day of Sale: 04/01 CITY OF HILLIARD, OHIO WEEK OF 8,925 Aa1// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/30 BONDS VARIOUS PURPOSE, SERIES 2015A BANK QUALIFIED MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 04/01 LYNNWOOD PUBLIC FACILITIES DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,715 // CONV CTR SALES TAX REFUNDING 03/30 REVENUE BONDS. SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/01 WEST RANKIN UTILITY AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 8,705 /AA/ MISSISSIPPI 03/30 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2031 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: /A+/

Day of Sale: 04/01 WESTERN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY, WEEK OF 7,645 /A/ NORTH CAROLINA 03/30 REFUNDING LIMITED OBLIGATIONS BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 04/01 IDAHO HOUSING AND FINANCE WEEK OF 7,080 // ASSOCIATION 03/30 NON PROFIT FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (XAVIER CHARTER SCHOOL INC. PROJECT CONSISTING OF: $7,080M SERIES 2015A $ 300M SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 04/02 LEBANON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,500 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/30 SERIES A OF 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2023 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: /BBB+/

Day of Sale: 03/31 BUFFALO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,200 A2/A/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/30 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/30 PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 6,200 /A/ CITY OF PALM SPRINGS 03/30 LOCAL MEASURE A SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/01 SALISBURY TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,000 // LEHIGH COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES AA OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 03/31 LAYTONVILLE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,500 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 03/30 ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/31 UMATALIA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.6, WEEK OF 5,218 // OREGON 03/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2022 INSURANCE: OREGON SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY AC

Day of Sale: 03/31 MORENO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,870 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 03/30 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DIRSTRICT SPECIAL TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/21 TOWNSHIP OF MOORESTONW, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 4,560 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/30 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 03/31 MADISON, BOND & MONTGOMERY COUNTIES WEEK OF 4,000 /A/ ILLINOIS 03/30 HIGHLAND COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 5, GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/01 STRONGSVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,865 // OHIO 03/30 REFUNDING OF 2005 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 04/01 CITY OF RUSHFORD, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 2,245 // GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT 03/30 CROSSOVER REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2018-2031 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 276 WEEK OF 1,595 Aa2// MINNETONKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 03/30 MINNESOTA TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION ALTERNATIVE FACILITIES BONDS, SEIRES 2015D MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: (MINNESOTA CREDIT ENHANCEMENT

PROGRAM)

Day of Sale: 03/30 LAYTONVILLE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,000 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 03/30 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/31 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 370 // COUNTY OF 03/30 COUNTY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT #266-1 (CARROLL DRIVE SEWER PROJECT) LIMITED OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT BOND SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/01

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,684,938 (in 000‘s)