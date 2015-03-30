FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: March 30, 2015
#Westlaw News
March 30, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: March 30, 2015

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware is closed on Friday, April 3 for a state holiday.

Monday, March 30

9 a.m. - RadioShack Corp will begin a third day of testimony as part of its request for U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon in Wilmington, Delaware to approve the sale of the company to the Standard General hedge fund. The sale is opposed by RadioShack’s largest creditor, Salus Capital Partners, which was also a losing bidder at a four-day auction. For RadioShack: Greg Gordon of Jones Day.

