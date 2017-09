(Reuters) - A proposed class action over promises Estee Lauder made for a line of its anti-aging skin creams has survived a motion to dismiss in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

U.S. District Judge Edward Korman ruled Thursday that plaintiff Donna Tomasino had sufficiently beefed up her allegations to state a “plausible” claim for relief under New York’s false-advertising and deceptive-practices laws.

