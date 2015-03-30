Former Chief Judge Leonard Davis to join Fish & Richardson

(Reuters) - Judge Leonard Davis, former Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, is joining Fish & Richardson in May, the intellectual property and litigation firm said on Monday.

Davis, who will join the Boston-based firm as of counsel, will provide strategic counseling to clients in intellectual property matters and settlement strategies for plaintiffs and defendants, the firm said in a statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Dm0FCh