(Reuters) - Exide Technologies Inc has won court approval to exit Chapter 11, as a bankruptcy judge signed off on an agreement requiring the battery company to pay up to $133 million in cleanup costs to avoid criminal prosecution.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey signed off on the non-prosecution deal on Friday, which the company struck last month with the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

