Pension agency opposing Standard Register stalking horse sale

(Reuters) - The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation has objected to Standard Register Co’s proposed $275 million sale in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, saying parts of its stalking horse plan will chill bidding and do not make clear the value of the company’s pension liabilities.

The U.S. government agency that guarantees pension benefit payments said in court papers on Friday it is by far Standard Register’s largest creditor and the printing and marketing company needs to make two changes to its bid procedures.

