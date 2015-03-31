FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pension agency opposing Standard Register stalking horse sale
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 31, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Pension agency opposing Standard Register stalking horse sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation has objected to Standard Register Co’s proposed $275 million sale in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, saying parts of its stalking horse plan will chill bidding and do not make clear the value of the company’s pension liabilities.

The U.S. government agency that guarantees pension benefit payments said in court papers on Friday it is by far Standard Register’s largest creditor and the printing and marketing company needs to make two changes to its bid procedures.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Hh0gyG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.