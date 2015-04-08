Case to Watch: High court signals interest in drug take-back programs

(Reuters) - Cities and counties could soon know the fate of a groundbreaking law that forces drug producers to shoulder the cost of collecting and disposing of leftover prescription medications.

In a certiorari petition asking the Supreme Court to consider the issue, Michael A. Carvin of Jones Day in Washington, D.C., told the justices that drug producers are being “conscripted” to operate take-back programs in Alameda County, Calif. in violation of the constitution’s Commerce Clause.

(Reporting By Alexia Garamfalvi)