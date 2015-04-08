FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: High court signals interest in drug take-back programs
April 8, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: High court signals interest in drug take-back programs

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cities and counties could soon know the fate of a groundbreaking law that forces drug producers to shoulder the cost of collecting and disposing of leftover prescription medications.

In a certiorari petition asking the Supreme Court to consider the issue, Michael A. Carvin of Jones Day in Washington, D.C., told the justices that drug producers are being “conscripted” to operate take-back programs in Alameda County, Calif. in violation of the constitution’s Commerce Clause.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1y3Mpfk (Reporting By Alexia Garamfalvi)

