Amazon sued in California over docked wages for warehouse workers
April 8, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Amazon sued in California over docked wages for warehouse workers

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A proposed class action filed against Amazon.com claims the company is committing wage theft by docking hourly employees at its California warehouses for 30 minutes of wages or paid time off each time they miss a three-minute grace-period for clocking in.

Since employees must clock in twice a day -- when their shifts start and when they return from a meal break - they can lose as much as an hour’s worth of pay or paid time off per day, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in California Superior Court in San Francisco.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1E48ECJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
